You can buy cow cuddles for $75 an hour at this luxurious bed and breakfast

caption Suzanne Vullers, the owner of Mountain Horse Farm, told INSIDER that guests are often surprised at how “smart and funny” the cows are. source Mountain Horse Farm

Mountain Horse Farm, a luxurious bed and breakfast and glamping site in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, now offers visitors the opportunity to cuddle with cows.

For $75, guests can spend an hour playing and snuggling with the farm’s two cows: Bonnie and Bella.

Pet owners are very familiar with the therapeutic and joyous effects of spending time with cats and dogs, but there’s one barnyard animal that’s surprisingly cathartic to relax with.

Mountain Horse Farm, a luxurious bed and breakfast and glamping site in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, now offers visitors the opportunity to cuddle with cows. Yes, cows.

caption Bonnie the cow licking a guest during the “Cow Experience.” source Mountain Horse Farm

Suzanne Vullers, the owner of the Naples farm, told INSIDER that she had long offered therapeutic interactions between horses and guests at the 33-acre ranch, but only after a trip to the Netherlands did she think to incorporate cows into the mix.

“After a visit to our home country, the Netherlands, we learned about cow cuddling,” Vullers said. “We felt it would be an amazing addition to the wellness work we were already doing.”

So in the spring of 2018, Vullers began introducing the farm’s two cows – Bonnie and Bella – to visitors. For $75, guests can spend an hour enjoying the company of their newfound bovine friends.

While the cows often sit and are receptive to cuddling, they are also free to roam and play during their interactions with humans.

“Choice and respect are the key words,” Vullers said. “When you spend time with them, you enter their space, and connecting with them is as much their choice as it is yours. When that connection happens it’s magical because it comes from a mutual desire. Giving them that freedom and choice makes all the difference.”

caption Bella the cow snuggles with a visitor. source Mountain Horse Farm

Vullers says that in addition to enjoying their time with the cows, guests often find that the experience is “a wonderful way to be mindful.”

And even though the interaction between the cows and humans is often relaxing for both sides, Vullers said guests quickly learn how playful, smart, and funny cows can be.

“Guests are surprised that cows are so much fun,” Vullers said. “They’re surprised that they know their names and come over when you call for them.”

caption Mountain Horse Farm is a luxurious, 33-acre bed and breakfast in upstate New York. source Mountain Horse Farm

Mountain Horse Farm offers the “Cow Experience” once or twice per day, three to four days per week between May 1 and October 31. Sessions are private and each party is capped at four people. Participants must be at least 12 years old to spend time with the cows.

You can reserve an hour with Bonnie and Bella on Mountain Horse Farm’s website and follow up with them on the farm’s Facebook and Instagram pages.