CUHK Appoints Dean of CUHK Business School

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 November 2019 – The Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has unanimously approved the appointment of Prof. Lin Zhou as new Dean of CUHK Business School for five years, targeted to start from December 2019. Prof. Zhou succeeds Prof. Kalok Chan, Wei Lun Professor of Finance at CUHK, who completed his term on 3 November 2019. The University is deeply grateful to Prof. Chan for leading the Business School and his dedicated contribution and service over the past five years.

Prof. Lin Zhou is University Chair Professor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He has rich experience in teaching and administration, having served the University for a decade. In 2008, he participated in the establishment of the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance and was appointed the Founding Deputy Director. He became Dean of the Antai College of Economics and Management in 2010 and led the transformation of Antai into a world-class business school during his eight years of leadership. Prior to his appointment at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, he held full-time academic appointments at Yale University, Duke University, Arizona State University for nearly 20 years, as well as visiting positions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, City University of Hong Kong, Tsinghua University, and other institutions in Australia, Belgium, Japan, and Spain.

Prof. Zhou remarked, “I am honoured to be offered the Deanship of CUHK Business School. The School is highly renowned for its strong academic research and talent base. I look forward to working closely with the faculty, staff, students and alumni, to make CUHK Business School one of the best institutions in the world. We will continue to nurture talent that embraces innovation, has an entrepreneurial mindset, and values social responsibility.”

Prof. Zhou graduated from Fudan University in 1982 and obtained his PhD in Economics from Princeton University in 1989. His research covers the basic theory areas of microeconomics, including game theory, mechanism design, social choice and welfare. As a prominent researcher and academic, Prof. Zhou has written numerous original papers, and has been appointed to the editorial boards of top ranking journals. He was awarded the Dissertation Fellowship and Research Fellowship by the Alfred P Sloan Foundation and, in 2009, he was elected as a fellow of the Econometric Society, the first from Greater China, further validating his remarkable research achievement.

Prof. Zhou has been actively involved in developing talent through management education. He was on the Board of Directors of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) and chaired its Asia-Pacific advisory council; he is currently a member of its Business Accreditation Task Force. Prof. Zhou also serves on the EQUIS Accreditation Board of the European Foundation of Management Development. He sits on the advisory boards of different business schools around the world. Within mainland China, he is a member of Ministry of Education’s Supervisory Committees on MBA and Economics Discipline. The Shanghai Municipal government awarded him the Magnolia Silver Award in 2013 for his contribution to society as a foreign expert.

In accordance with the guidelines and procedures for the search and appointment of faculty deans, CUHK formed a search committee to launch a worldwide search for the next Dean of CUHK Business School. Having thoroughly considered the nominations/applications received, the Search Committee finally recommended Prof. Lin Zhou for the position. Pursuant to the appointment procedures, Prof. Zhou met with faculty, administrative staff and students of the Business School earlier to exchange views on the future development of the School and the Council subsequently appointed him as Dean of CUHK Business School.





About CUHK Business School

CUHK Business School comprises two schools — Accountancy and Hotel and Tourism Management — and four departments — Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics, Finance, Management and Marketing. Established in Hong Kong in 1963, it is the first business school to offer BBA, MBA and Executive MBA programmes in the region. Today, the School offers 8 undergraduate programmes and 20 graduate programmes including MBA, EMBA, Master, MSc, MPhil and Ph.D.

In the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2019, CUHK MBA is ranked 57th. In FT's 2019 EMBA ranking, CUHK EMBA is ranked 24th in the world. CUHK Business School has the largest number of business alumni (36,000+) among universities/business schools in Hong Kong — many of whom are key business leaders.

