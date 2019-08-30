CULTIVATED: Cannabis One lures a top dealmaker, Gronk gets into CBD, and Hound Labs raises a fresh $30 million

caption A Cannabis plant is pictured at the “Weed the People” event as enthusiasts gather to celebrate the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon source Reuters

caption A Cannabis plant is pictured at the “Weed the People” event as enthusiasts gather to celebrate the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Portland, Oregon source Reuters

This week saw a slew of cannabis earnings. Green Thumb Industries beat on revenue, posting a 228% increase year-over-year. Curaleaf – hot off two near-billion-dollar acquisitions – posted lower-than-expected revenue but gave a rosy picture for 2020, and the embattled Tilt Holdings reported a 13% increase in revenue over the first quarter of 2019, though with a $48.9 million loss.

On the policy front, the DEA said earlier this week that it will begin processing applications for researchers to study the cannabis plant, eliminating one of the largest barriers in developing good data – and therefore good policy – around cannabis legalization. Attorney General William Barr publicly supported the move.

New York State, while falling shy of its goal to legalize cannabis outright, said it would expunge the records of 160,000 residents convicted of low level marijuana-related crimes. New York’s marijuana decriminalization law went into effect on Wednesday.

Publicly-traded Cannabis One hired Joshua Mann, a former oil and gas exec and investment banker, to lead the charge on sourcing new deals.

I spoke with Mann about how he’s looking for unconventional deals that larger cannabis companies are avoiding: smaller dispensaries and brands doing $5-10 million in revenue, or companies that need “a haircut.”

This one’s from my colleague Erin Brodwin. Hound Labs, a startup that aims to make the first marijuana breathalyzer, raised a fresh $30 million on Tuesday.

The California-based company also published the first study offering a glimpse at how the handheld device works. It contains some important limitations.

My colleague Scott Davis on BI’s sports desk had this illuminating interview with former New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski. In the interview, Gronk talks about his new partnership with CBDMedic, and how CBD has helped him heal from a litany of injuries. The NFL does not allow players to use any cannabinoid-derived drug for recovery.

Capital raises, M&A activity, partnerships, and launches

Cannabis data startup BDS Analytics raised $10 million, led by KEY Investment Partners, Altitude Investment Management, and 7thirty. I have a really cool story coming next week on BDS that I’m excited about, so look out for that.

The aforementioned Hound Labs closed a whopping $30 million Series D round, led by Intrinsic Capital Partners, and included venerable Silicon Valley fund Benchmark. Erin has the must-read story.

NorCal Cannabis launched a new brand, Herb & Legend, and acquired three dispensaries with four locations.

Green Thumb Industries closed on a transaction to acquire New York-based Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, one of only ten companies licensed to serve New York’s medical marijuana market.

Tilray acquired Alberta cannabis retailer FOUR20 in a $70 million deal. It’s the cannabis giant’s first push into branded retail in Canada.

Executive moves

Elisabeth Baron, a marketing executive with experience at LVMH and Diageo, has joined the California-based Shryne Group as its CMO.

Kevin Albert, a partner at private equity firm Pantheon, has joined NorCal Cannabis’s board of directors.

Chart of the week

This one comes from BDS Analytic’s recent report. It shows why cannabis companies are paying such close attention to California. If the state can get its regulations right, it’s set to be one of (if not the) largest cannabis markets in the world.

Just take a look at the growth BDS projects for the state:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Stories from around the web

