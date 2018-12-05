Curo Compensation and PageUp Announce Product Partnership

Deep Compensation Functionality Added to Leading Cloud-Based Talent Management Solution

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Curo Compensation Limited (Curo), an industry leader in total compensation management technology and PageUp, a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise talent management software, today announced details of their new product partnership. Curo’s compensation management software has been integrated with PageUp Talent Management, which includes a Performance module and Everyday Performance app. This enables joint customers to streamline performance, salary and bonus reviews and access important analytics including gender pay equity and remuneration reports.

The tight labor market and complex regulatory landscape such as the new U.K. gender pay gap and emerging pay equity reporting requirements have catapulted compensation and reward to the forefront of talent management. Both Curo and PageUp are best-of-breed solutions, committed to helping companies optimise employee engagement and workplace productivity through cloud-based technology.

The addition of Curo’s compensation management solution to PageUp ensures better performance management and adherence to corporate guidelines and budgets. Customers of Curo and PageUp, including Programmed, a staffing, maintenance and facility management services company located in Australia, have seen great benefits in bringing compensation and performance management together.

“We found engaging Curo as part of our PageUp system to be an excellent decision,” said Liam Bax-Branagan, HR Remuneration Specialist at Programmed. “The implementation was performed expediently, and the system was easy to use for both our HR teams and the managers. With over 2,000 employees reviewed by over 60 managers, Curo made the management of the salary review process much easier.”

Gerry O’Neill, CEO of Curo, commented, “Compensation management is one of the toughest HR challenges as it involves collaboration across multiple audiences against set deadlines as well as potentially multiple review cycles, complex entitlement rules and approval hierarchies, multiple currencies and languages. We’re delighted to partner with another global leader — PageUp — to make a massive difference in how talent is recruited, managed and rewarded.”

Karen Cariss, CEO and Co-founder of PageUp said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Curo. Bringing together performance and compensation data for leaders empowers transparent and equitable reward processes. We know that employee engagement and retention increases when employees feel that reward review processes are fair.”

About Curo Compensation Limited | www.curocomp.com

Curo is a market leading provider of compensation management software. Curo has developed a highly configurable and scalable compensation management software solution called CuroEnterprise which enables customers to manage their pay review cycle quickly and securely in accordance with agreed, and often complex, compensation plans. The company sells globally and has an impressive client list. CuroEnterprise is currently used to manage compensation reviews for over 250,000 employees, in 130 currencies, across 140 countries.

About PageUp | www.pageuppeople.com





PageUp is a global talent management Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, offering a strategic talent management solution, delivered via the cloud. PageUp creates technology designed to help organizations streamline their people processes and strategically align their human resources across borders, business units, cultures and languages, to execute on corporate objectives. Accessible on any device, the PageUp platform empowers employers and HR personnel to overcome the talent management challenges that are inherent in operating across both developed and emerging markets





Co-founded in 1997 by Australian-born, Karen Cariss–the company’s driving force and CEO–PageUp has since expanded globally to support both local and multinational organizations, including several Fortune 500 employers. PageUp serves its global client base through offices in Melbourne (headquarters), Sydney, New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Manila.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.