United has some of the best co-branded airline credit cards, and the Business Explorer Card is now offering up to 100,000 miles

caption The United Explorer Business Card can help you save money (or miles) on United. source shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis

The United Explorer Business Card is currently offering up to 100,000 miles as a sign-up bonus – the highest-ever bonus.

You’ll earn 50,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months, and another 50,000 miles after you spend $25,000 total in the first six months.

You can use United miles to fly on United, as well as on Star Alliance partners including ANA.

This offer is only available until October 10.

Like all the major US airlines, United has co-branded credit cards. They offer the standard set of benefits like a free checked bag on the respective airline and 2x miles on purchases with that airline, but they also go a bit above and beyond with additional bonus categories, and a benefit that gets you access to additional award space at the lowest mileage level just for being a cardholder.

The United Explorer Business Card just launched a new limited-time offer that could be worth a look. New cardholders who sign up by October 10 can earn up to 100,000 United miles – 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months, and another 50,000 miles after spending $25,000 total in the first six months from card account opening. This is the highest-ever public bonus we’ve seen.

To be clear, $25,000 is a lot of spending to complete in six months – that averages out to $4,166 per month. The United Explorer Business is, well, a business credit card, so it’s targeted toward those who can log some substantial company spending.

Learn more: Even if you don’t run a company, a business credit card can help you separate out finances and rake in extra points

How much is this sign-up bonus worth?

Travel website The Points Guy values United MileagePlus miles at 1.3 cents apiece, so if you can spend $25,000 in the first six months with the United Explorer Business card, you’ll get about $1,300 in value. This number is based on the various ways you can use United miles, both with United itself and with its airline partners in the Star Alliance, such as ANA and Singapore Airlines.

If you are able to meet the spending requirement of $25,000 in the first six months, another benefit is that you’ll get the Premier Qualifying Dollar (PQD) requirement for United elite status waived for status levels up to Premier Platinum. This means you only need to worry about qualifying for status based on elite-qualifying miles or segments.

Learn more: I got a $20,000 first-class flight from New York to Japan for just $257 by using credit card points. Here’s exactly how I did it

United Explorer Business card benefits

This card has a $95 annual fee, and earns 2 miles per dollar on United purchases, as well as at gas stations, office supply stores, and restaurants (and 1 mile per dollar on everything else).

The Explorer Business card‘s United-specific benefits include a free checked bag for free on United (when you pay with this card), priority boarding, and two United Club airport lounge passes per year.

You also get primary car rental insurance, which lets you decline the rental car company’s paid insurance and covers you for theft or damage without requiring you to file a claim with your own insurance company.

Keep this offer’s end date of October 10 in mind if you’re interested – the standard sign-up bonus is 50,000 miles, so provided you can meet the high spending requirements you can rake in many more miles with this current offer.