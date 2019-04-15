This Twitter account of horrifying architectural creations is the stuff of nightmares

- source
- The Twitter account Cursed Architecture posts and retweets photos of horrifying building designs.
- The account highlights bad design choices and architectural mishaps.
- Cursed Architecture also features a surprising number of toilets in strange places.
Ever walk into a room and wonder what the heck the architect was thinking? A poorly designed space – the fridge in the middle of the room, or a sink smashed up against a door – can be frustrating and anxiety producing.
Enter Cursed Architecture.
A Twitter account that’s been around for about seven months, Cursed Architecture collects examples of, well, bad architecture and egregious design goofs. And all of them will fill you with despair.
Cursed Architecture features poorly patterned tiles…
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 12, 2019
…along with weirdly apportioned rooms.
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 10, 2019
And a whole array of strangely situated toilets.
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 12, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 9, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 5, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 27, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 23, 2019
A lot of the bad architecture is stark and lifeless.
i'm on the way to america and i spent the night inside the most nightmarish and oppressive bit of architecture i've seen in a long while pic.twitter.com/IRlZh49h3R
— dom (@zerstoerer) March 15, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 2, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 29, 2019
@CursedArchitect pic.twitter.com/mLKcMJ8ioA
— ପ(๑•̀ुᴗ•̀ु)* (@CuanJarlos) March 21, 2019
And others operate almost like optical illusions.
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 11, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 6, 2019
The windows in this building are wigging me out pic.twitter.com/mhfmfWdQMu
— ⛓O F Cieri⛓ (@obfvscate) March 30, 2019
The bulk of the posts on the account, though, are just truly unfortunate choices.
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 31, 2019
i respect that they built a whole bathroom out of shit that was lying around but what is going on with this toiletboard pic.twitter.com/eQ1FvdFQej
— Doc Valentine® (@docvalentine) March 24, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 22, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 11, 2019
And some are bad solutions to serious problems.
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 9, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) April 4, 2019
— Cursed Architecture (@CursedArchitect) March 13, 2019
@CursedArchitect pic.twitter.com/VwtcYluZz9
— Jim Castillo (@JCWineFan) March 10, 2019
The person running the Cursed Architecture Twitter account didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment. We hope he’s not trapped in a bathroom with an optical illusion tile pattern.
