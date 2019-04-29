8 cushion foundations you can use anywhere without getting your hands or face dirty

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. caption AmorePacific’s Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ combines medium coverage and high SPF for a flawless, protected complexion. source AmorePacific

Cushion foundation compacts are a K-beauty innovation that combine skin care, sun care, and makeup into a convenient compact.

Coverage ranges from sheer to full with dewy to natural finishes and a decent level of SPF.

Shades can be limited, especially from some Korean brands, but others have created more inclusive shade ranges.

As a commuter who spends more than an hour on the train, I make the most of my ride by answering emails, texting friends about “Game of Thrones,” and putting on my makeup.

Instead of fussing with foundations that come in thick glass bottles and require my hands to blend, or having to put some into a contacts case and then use a BeautyBlender or brush, I keep my sanity (and face germ-free) with a cushion foundation compact. It’s a K-beauty innovation (as many buzzy skin-care and beauty products have been in recent years) and is super portable and easy to use. It’s basically mirrored compact with a sponge-y cushion drenched in foundation; coverage can range from sheer to full with dewy to matte finishes, and there’s usually a high SPF of 30 or more. Unfortunately, many brands have limited shade ranges and don’t have shades that match deeper skin tones, though some are better than others. To use, just dab the included sponge into the compact until you get some makeup and then press onto your face. I do a pressing motion as I move around my face, but I know some people who do a press-and-roll motion. There’s no right way to do it in my opinion; you’ll still get the coverage. Here are eight cushion foundation compacts you can use literally anywhere without getting your hands or face dirty:

Missha M Magic Cushion SPF50+/PA+++

True to its name, this compact from Missha is truly magical (though it only has four shades). It has a ton of coverage and imparts a dewy glow; if your face is naturally oily, you might want to swirl a mattifying powder afterward. The SPF 50 is fairly high for a makeup product, and I love that you can touch and keep your skin protected all day.

For less than $20, it’s a good steal. It doesn’t come with a refill, but it only costs $8 anyway so it’s not a deal breaker.

AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

One of the OG cushion compacts, this innovative formula is made with bamboo sap instead of water to moisturize. It makes the foundation incredibly lightweight and hydrating, so you can apply as much as you want without suffocating your skin.

There are five shades, all of which offer buildable coverage and SPF 50. This one has a refill and applicator sponge, both of which come in an sealed airtight bag and justify the $60 price tag.

But to get the most out of my cushion compacts, instead of reaching for the refill when I think I’ve used up all the product, I actually flip the sponge first – the bottom usually has a ton of product left.

Dior Capture Dreamskin Fresh & Perfect Cushion Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Dior has fused its Dreamskin skin-care line with makeup for a sheer, hydrating, and pore-blurring foundation. Coverage is so sheer (and there are only four shades) that it’s almost more like a finishing product than a base makeup. I like to use it more for the skin-care benefits than actual coverage.

For anyone who wants on-the-go skin care, there’s also a non-tinted version of the compact, which is great for refreshing and protecting your skin within ruining your makeup.

Sulwahsoo Perfecting Cushion Foundation Compact

This is one of the few cushion compacts that offers up to 12 hours of coverage, which is impressive for a formula that feels extremely lightweight and looks really natural. The high SPF 50 is great for spring or summer days when you’re out in the sun longer, but don’t want to wear a heavy, pore-clogging foundation.

There are six shades, and each compact comes with a refill and new sponge.

wet n wild Megacushion Foundation SPF 15

Some drugstore products are on par with their luxury counterparts, and this compact from wet n wild is one of them.

It’s lightweight and sheer, almost like a BB cream as opposed to a foundation, so I use it on weekends when I just a barely-there wash to even out my skin. The SPF 15 is fine technically, but I’ll apply a layer of sunscreen underneath for additional protection.

Tom Ford Soleil Glow Tone-Up Foundation Hydrating Cushion Compact

If you want a bronzed, sun-kissed look, this cushion foundation from Tom Ford is great.

There are only four shades and they’re all really sheer, so I’d recommend them as natural, shimmer-free bronzer instead of all-over foundation. But no matter how you use it, the formula adds a healthy flush while the high SPF 45 protects skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays.

YSL Touche Éclat Cushion Compact Foundation

If you ever wanted a larger version of YSL’s iconic Touche Éclat, here it is. The foundation is a buildable version of the original brightening highlighter/concealer hybrid, which some might find too luminous or glowy for everyday wear, but wasn’t a big issue for me.

The issue instead was with the sponge, which is split into two halves – one features a smooth sponge for all-over use, the other is a flocked sponge for highlighting. I didn’t quite understand the need for the flocked side – you can’t really “highlight” when you’re using the same base product with the same color. Instead, I just use the sponge as I would any other and press the foundation all over.

La Mer The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20

Loaded with the brand’s iconic Miracle Broth hydrate and firm skin, and buildable medium-to-full coverage, La Mer’s cushion compact is equal parts skin care and makeup. There are 12 shades, which is by far the largest shade range I’ve seen – and a much needed one too.

At $120, it’s definitely not cheap but the additional refill and major skin-care benefits can justify the investment. The medium coverage can actually help extend the life of the compact too since you’d only need to use a little each time, and like I’ve mentioned previously, you can always flip the cushion over to get product that’s chilling on the underside.