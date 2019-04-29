Cushman & Wakefield picks up multiple accolades across service lines at RICS Awards China 2019

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 April 2019 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, was recognized for its excellence and professionalism at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards China 2019 in Shanghai with a number of accolades including: Winner for Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year – Real Estate; Certificates of Excellence for Research Team of the Year, Facility Management Team of the Year, Best Deal of the Year — Investment Transaction, Best Deal of the Year — Leasing Transaction; and Finalist Awards for Regeneration Team of the Year, Commercial Project of the Year and Sustainability Achievement of the Year.

RICS Awards enjoys a high reputation in global real estate and construction industries with over 20 years of history, aimed at rewarding the excellent achievements by outstanding teams or projects and their contributions to the built environment. Since its inception in China, it successfully showcases the most inspirational initiatives and the achievements of local land, real estate, construction and infrastructure development. There are various awards widely recognized by the industries and each of them can fully show these experts’ achievements and influences.

Consulting Services team spearheaded the industry particularly in capturing the Central Government’s strategic development policies. Among others, the team won 209 New Urbanization, 35 Transit-oriented development (TOD) and 8 Belt & Road high level strategic consulting mandates. The team was a nominated strategic advisor for many local governments and SOEs and was invited as keynote speaker in world class forums, placing the team in an unparalleled leading position in the industry. Alva To, Vice President, Greater China, Head of Consulting Services, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “We are committed to providing clients with rigorous and science-based technical consulting services. In 2018, we won over 300 mandates nationwide, signaling a market share of over 45%. The Consulting team is not only leading with market share, but we are also setting the benchmark for the highest standard. We are delighted to be honored as finalists for Regeneration Team of the Year and Commercial Project of the Year, and finally receiving the top recognition as Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year – Real Estate. We will continue to maintain a high level of professionalism and provide excellent services for our clients, as always, based on our client-centric philosophy.”

Research Team in Greater China is composed of over 40 senior researchers from home and abroad. They have gained profound understanding of real estate theories and various kinds of property markets in China, so they are able to provide clients with comprehensive and in-depth professional insights and assist them make excellent and forward-looking market decisions. According to Meltwater, an independent media monitoring service provider, Cushman & Wakefield performed best in terms of media exposure in greater China in 2018, making it No.1 international real estate consulting firm. It also ranked No. 1 in China in the field of research according to Euromoney Survey 2018. The team continued its winning streak at RICS by earning the Certificate of Excellence for Research Team of the Year.

Facilities Management team has worked for multiple high-tech and Internet communication magnates and positively cooperated with industry research and school-run enterprises. providing excellent services for clients, promoting the industrial development, focusing on talent training and the sustainable development of the team. “Continuous improvement and advancement with the time” are the key and foundation for the team to gain the long recognition of clients. The team won the Certificate of Excellence for Facility Management Team of the Year at RICS Awards China 2019.

Capital Markets team concluded 55 mega investment deals in Greater China and hit a formidable transaction volume of RMB 80 billion, ranking No. 1 in the market. The team was appointed as the exclusive agent by China Resource Capital Management to assist in the sale of four Grade-A office buildings in Shanghai Mixc, involving a GFA of about 60,807 sqm. The Capital Market team collaborated closely across various offices to successfully sell the project to Gaw Capital Partners, attracting foreign funds to the subcenter of Shanghai. The team won the Certificate of Excellence for Best Deal of the Year — Investment Transaction for its transaction of office buildings A, B, C and D of Shanghai Mixc.

Occupier Services team has transacted over 3 million sq m of office spaces with a consideration of RMB 24.5 billion. The team was particularly successful in advising leading new economy unicorns in their work space strategy and expansion plan in both local & global markets. Through efficient use of leasing space, a deep understanding of the government’s preferential policies and effective negotiation, the team successfully helped Deloitte locate to the CBD area of Beijing, achieving a win-win situation for the client, the landlord and the government. The team won the Certificate of Excellence for Best Deal of the Year — Leasing Transaction for its successful leasing of the Deloitte Beijing project.

The Asset Services team provided professional and integrated property management, facility management and asset management services for over 400 projects with a portfolio scale of 57 million sq m, and including a number of landmark projects. Through asset structure optimization, asset management, sustainable development management, maintenance and renovation and other services, we helped our clients improve the potential value of properties and create a safe and healthy living environment. The team for the Beijing Phoenix Center project adhered to our “client-centric” philosophy and relied on environmentally friendly practices in its daily management services. The project resulted in not only the Phoenix Center becoming a go-to host for large-scale events, but also made it one of the premier landmarks in Beijing. As further proof of the Asset Services teams success, the team won the Finalist Award for Sustainability Achievement of the Year for its innovative efforts on the Beijing Phoenix Center project.

KK Chiu, International Director, Chief Executive, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Congratulations to our teams for such a stellar performance! In March at the annual RICS Awards Hong Kong 2019, we won the prestigious ‘Best Deal of the Year’ award for the second consecutive year. The Capital Markets and Retail Services teams also each received a ‘Certificate of Excellence- Retail Team of the Year’ award, for their respective projects, while Consulting also won the ‘Certificate of Excellence – Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year’. At this year’s RICS China Awards, we were awarded multiple significant honors across many different service lines. It is a testament to Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment to outstanding client service and the professionalism of our teams as we leverage a global platform and local market expertise in Greater China. As we look to what’s next, we will keep up the strong performances and continue to exceed the expectations of our clients.”

