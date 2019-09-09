Cushman & Wakefield Takes Top Spot in Euromoney Real Estate Awards, Wins First Place in Hong Kong in Overall, Agency and Valuation

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 September 2019 – Leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield picked up the internationally acclaimed Euromoney awards by taking first place in the Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, and Property Valuation categories in Hong Kong, according to the results of Euromoney’s 15th annual Real Estate Survey of industry professionals for 2019.





Cushman & Wakefield took the top slot by beating out competitors in the key categories of real estate under Advisers and Consultants in Hong Kong.





The annual Euromoney Real Estate Survey recognizes the leading providers of real estate products and services. This year Euromoney collected 3,274 valid responses from 2,175 firms in 76 countries and territories. Based on the votes collected from a wide range of real estate stakeholders, advisers and consultants including agencies, valuers, research providers, developers, banks, investment managers and corporate end-users, Cushman & Wakefield was chosen by clients and peers for an outstanding contribution to the real estate sector in the aforementioned categories.





John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield , commented, “I could not be prouder of our Hong Kong team’s achievement in Euromoney this year. We progressed from being in the top-three in 2018 to taking the top spot in 2019. I thank our teams for their outstanding effort and dedicated services for setting a benchmark in the Hong Kong real estate industry.”





Francis Li, International Director, Vice President, Greater China, Head of Capital Markets, Greater China , said, “Among our track records, the completion of several mega deals in Hong Kong, including 8 Bay East (now NEO) and the Link REIT retail portfolio, proved that we are truly capable of closing complex and colossal transactions that create value for our clients. With great honor and pleasure, we are delighted to be receiving Euromoney’s recognition as the market leader in Hong Kong for Agency Letting/Sales.”





K K Chiu, International Director, Chief Executive, Greater China , commented, “Our specialized, professional and focused valuation team believes that valuations provide the best possible protection of the rights and interests of our clients. In addition to general real estate property valuation, our team provides our clients with our wide spectrum of professional services including but not limited to our due diligence services for potential investments, assets’ financing, financial reporting and initial public offering (IPO) applications. The success of all our teams at this year’s Euromoney Real Estate Survey is the best testament to our strength and capabilities. We are committed to continue delivering the highest standard of services going forward.”





Globally speaking, Cushman & Wakefield is also named by Euromoney’s 2019 Real Estate Survey as the best Overall Global Advisers and Consultants in the real estate sector for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield ranks No. 1 in the world for its Property Valuation, Research efforts and Agency Letting/Sales in this year’s survey.





These were the 15th Euromoney Real Estate Awards organized by the international financial magazine Euromoney. Each year, real estate advisors, developers, investment managers, corporate end-users and banks worldwide are asked to rate which firms they thought were the best providers of real estate products and services in their market over the past 12 months. According to Euromoney, the 2019 survey was conducted from 7 March to 26 April 2019.

