Cushman & Wakefield Wins “Best Deal of the Year” Award Again at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2019

Two-time Best Deal Winner Also Picks Up Three Certificates of Excellence

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 March 2019 – Leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield shone once again at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong in 2019, winning the prestigious “Best Deal of the Year” award for two consecutive years, and three Certificates of Excellence in both categories of Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year and Retail Team of the Year.





The annual RICS Awards ceremony held on 15 March 2019 in Hong Kong celebrated the outstanding achievement of the city’s individuals and organizations in built environment in the previous year. Among the business highlights of Cushman & Wakefield in 2018 was our role in facilitating the single transaction of a portfolio of 17 shopping malls from Link to a consortium led by Gaw Capital for a record HK$23 billion. It was the largest retail property transaction ever in Hong Kong in terms of deal size and scale, realized through elite teamwork and professionalism that merited us and Link the “Best Deal of the Year” award at the RICS in Hong Kong.

Francis Li, International Director, Vice President, Greater China & Head of Capital Markets, Greater China of Cushman & Wakefield, said, “I could not be more proud of our Hong Kong team’s achievement in facilitating this deal of such complexity and colossal scale. I thank our team for their outstanding effort and innovative solutions to deliver an unprecedented result in the Hong Kong real estate industry.”

Cushman & Wakefield has also scooped a Certificate of Excellence by the RICS in the category of Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year, and two in the Retail Team of the Year category, for our own project and another one in collaboration with Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited.

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong of Cushman & Wakefield, commented, “Our teams readily responded to the challenges posed by the complex projects in the market with an innovative approach, coupled with effective and tailor-made advisory services for clients. The success of our teams at this year’s RICS Awards is the best testament to our strength and capabilities. We are committed to continue delivering the highest standard of services going forward.”

For event photos, please Click HERE





