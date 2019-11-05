Masks, slippers, and 12 other things you can buy that look just like your pet

caption You can have your pet printed on just about anything from necklaces and cookie cutters to pillows and blankets. source Pawlibra/GetPhotoBlanket

There are a lot of items out there that can be customized to feature your pet.

Necklaces, cookie cutters, and slippers can all be made in your pet’s likeness.

You can also get your dog or cat put on home-decor items like blankets and pillows.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a pet lover or simply want to spruce up your life with some home decor and accessories that look like your dog or cat, you’re in luck.

We rounded up some of the coolest things you can buy that look just like your pet.

You can bake truly unique desserts with a 3D-printed cookie cutter of your pet’s face.

caption The cookie cutters take a few weeks to make. source Etsy/BakersStreetCutters

All you need to do is send a few photos of your pet to BakersStreetCutters, an Etsy shop based out of Idaho, and they will create a custom cookie cutter of your pet’s face.

Based on the picture you submit, the shop owner personally designs each cookie cutter, which measures about 4 inches and should be washed by hand.

In case you’re planning on ordering this as a gift, keep in mind these cookie cutters take two to three weeks to create before they are ready to ship.

Custom Pet Portrait Cookie Cutter, $27

Decorate your home with a custom laser-cut ornament made from wood.

caption You can get your pet’s name engraved on the ornament. source Etsy/DoTellCalligraphy

DoTellCalligraphy, an Etsy shop based out of Winter Park, Florida, has a listing for a custom laser-cut ornament that can feature a portrait of your animal.

A photo of your pet is required in order to create the ornament, and you can also include your pet’s name and date to be engraved on the front.

Custom Pet Portrait Laser Cut Ornament, $34

You can stay cozy in a pair of slippers that look like your cat or dog.

caption The slippers look quite lifelike. source Cuddle Clones

If you’re hoping to get (or gift) a pair of slippers that bear an uncanny resemblance to your pet, these custom ones from Cuddle Clones are just what you need.

Since they’re handmade, it takes about eight weeks for the slippers to ship, but rush delivery is available if you’re in a pinch.

Plush Slippers, $199

You can also stay warm by getting a fleece blanket with a giant illustration of your loyal companion.

caption The blankets come in five sizes. source GetPhotoBlanket

Stay cozy this with a personalized blanket featuring illustrations of your pets. The fleece blankets come in five sizes and you can add up to four pets for an additional cost.

Custom Dog Blankets, $29.95

A customized pillow with a photo of your pet can be the perfect addition to your couch.

caption The pillows are shaped like your furry friend. source Pawlibra

The machine-washable pillow comes with a detachable zippered cover and comes in five different sizes, ranging from 12 inches to 28 inches.

Custom Pet Pillow, $19.99

You can pick up a personalized mug that includes imagery of all of your pets.

caption The mug is covered with cute doodles. source Unifury

This ceramic mug is perfect if you have multiple dogs, as you can add up to five pups to the design, which is printed on both sides of the mug.

Sold in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes, the cup is great for drinking your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Personalized Dog Mug, $22.95

These made-to-order socks can feature your pet’s face.

caption You can also get custom bird socks. source DivvyUp

You can feature up to three different pet faces on these socks and they are sold in a range of sizes and come in 10 different colors.

Plus, you can customize them with your other animals, like your pet bird.

Dog Socks, $24

This miniature felt replica of your furry friend can fit in the palm of your hand.

caption Your pet probably isn’t small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but this tiny felt clone sure can. source Etsy/GourmetFelted

Etsy shop GourmetFelted creates handmade, poseable sculptures based on photos of your pet.

Although the replica is mostly made from felt, you can send in some of your pet’s actual fur to be incorporated into the design, too.

Needle Felted Custom Pet Portrait Poseable Art Sculpture, $275

Adventures in Petlandia can create a personalized storybook using your pet’s name and likeness.

caption The illustration is designed to look like your pet. source Petlandia

You can choose from a dog, rabbit, or cat and the imagery in the book is illustrated by hand. Each book tells a sweet story about “friendship, fame, loneliness and love,” according to Petlandia.

Personalized Pet Book, $29.99

You can get rolls of wrapping paper covered in your pet’s face.

caption You can buy a bundle of five rolls, too. source GiftWrapMyFace.com

Give your holiday gifts at extra special touch by encasing them in gift wrap that’s covered with the face of your pet. You can buy a full roll of the matte wrapping paper for $16.95 or bundle up to five rolls for $59.99.

Meow Gift Wrap Regular, $16.95

A custom temporary tattoo will let you take your pet wherever you go.

caption You can even include a family photo on the tattoo. source Etsy/cleverseagull

Etsy store cleverseagull will make you a temporary tattoo of your pet’s face. You can buy as little as five tattoos or as many as 100, and choose from eight different design styles.

Dog Temporary Tattoos, $17 for five tattoos

You can also order an engraved necklace that looks like your furry friend.

caption A custom photo necklace featuring your pet is a great way to show them off to everyone else. source Etsy/CaitlynMinamalist

Etsy store CaitlynMinimalist, which has almost 60,000 reviews and a five-star rating, engraves an image of your cat or dog onto sterling silver, 18-karat gold, or a rose-gold pendant. You can even pay an extra fee to have both sides engraved.

Your Pet Photo Necklace, $29.62

This mask looks so realistic even your pet will do a double-take.

caption The mask isn’t cheap, though. source Shindo-Office/My-Family

Japanese modeling workshop 91 has partnered with Shindo Ricka, a creative planning company, to bring you a very realistic mask that looks just like your pet.

According to Rover, the masks cost about $2,700, but you may still have to pay for international shipping. To place an order or to seek out more information, you can fill out the form on the Shindo website.

Pet Mask, $2,700

Tote around a backpack covered in sequins and your pet’s face.

caption You can get your pet’s name on it, too. source Pawlibra

You can literally carry your pet with you wherever you go with this custom drawstring backpack that comes with gold, silver, or purple sequins.

By placing a custom order, your pet’s face can be front and center on the back of the bag.

Custom Pet Drawstring Sequin Backpack, $16.99

