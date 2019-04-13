6 online companies that make custom and made-to-measure men’s clothing for cheaper than you’d expect

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Instead of relying on off-the-rack garments with alpha sizes, the best way to achieve perfect-fitting clothes is to buy custom, made-to-measure pieces.

Luckily, there are a lot of affordable, convenient options out there. Brands like Indochino, Woodies Clothing, Spier & Mackay, Apposta, and Black Lapel are some of our favorite relatively affordable places to shop for made-to-measure clothing.

When it comes to sizing, no two people are built exactly the same. While sizing charts and customer reviews can help you figure out what size might be a decent fit, the only way to get clothes that truly fit perfectly is to buy custom, made-to-measure garments.

But no one wants to spend hours of their time or hundreds of their dollars going to a tailor, which has meant that the online market for custom clothing has steadily grown. So, whether you’re looking for a super formal suit for a special occasion, performance dress shirts for staying comfortable during the work week, warm flannels for winter, or chino shorts for casual spring and summer days, you won’t have to leave home to have them made just for you.

In addition to achieving a custom fit, many brands offer further customization options like choosing the collar on your shirt, the pleats on your pants, or adding a personalized monogram.

To help you get the best-fitting formal and business casual clothes possible, we rounded up six of our favorite places to buy custom, made-to-measure men’s clothes online.

Check them out, below:

Indochino

Key products available: Suits (from $299) and chinos ($79)

You might be able to get away with buying off-the-rack dress shirts, but suits should always be fitted to your body measurements. Indochino has revolutionized the way men buy suits by allowing men to create fully-custom suits online. While you can visit one of Indochino’s many showrooms around the country to get fitted, they have detailed videos on how to measure yourself at home, too.

Indochino also makes custom chinos, which I’ve personally tested, worn, and loved.

Read more: The internet’s favorite made-to-measure suit brand now makes $79 chinos

Woodies Clothing

Key products available: Performance dress shirts ($115) and chinos ($98), casual button-ups ($85), flannels ($85, chino shorts ($98)

Founded in 2015, Woodies Clothing is a menswear startup that specializes in affordably priced custom menswear. The brand’s premise is to offer custom-fitted garments at prices that are priced similarly to (or lower than) off-the-rack department store pieces. Once you’ve filled out your size profile, you can customize elements that go into each garment like pockets, pleats, collars, and cuffs.

Read more: This startup makes custom clothes for the office that are comfortable enough for the gym

Black Lapel

Key products available: Suits (from $499) and blazers (from $379)

Compared to many run-of-the-mill menswear stores with a dull selection of cheap suits and inexperienced tailors on-staff, Black Lapel fills the online space as the go-to destination for premium-made suits and artisan-level tailoring. The brand uses high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure your clothes are built to last for decades, which is why its price points are slightly higher. While Black Lapel does have a showroom in New York City, you can easily contact one of the brand’s online stylists to help you accurately measure yourself at home before ordering. And if your suit still needs some fine tuning, they cover up to $75 in alterations.

Read more: Black Lapel’s custom blazer made one Insider Picks editor want to never wear off-the-rack blazers again

Apposta

Key products available: Dress shirts and flannels (from $78)

With a seemingly endless amount of materials, Italian menswear brand Apposta is where you can make pretty much any shirt you can think of. If you have an idea of what you want to create, you can filter through the choices by color, pattern, materials, weaving, and even the fabric producer. Whether you’re going for a classic white or blue dress shirt, a colorful short-sleeved linen for summer, or a heavier flannel for colder weather, you’ll find any style to be completely doable. With materials starting at $78 and going all the way up to $956 (no, that’s not a typo), the brand’s product offering runs the full gamut between affordable and superb luxury.

Spier & Mackay

Key products available: Dress shirts (from $79)

Spier & Mackay is a Canadian menswear brand that came about after its founders noticed a lack of quality dress shirts on the market. After realizing how hard and expensive it was for the average guy to get his hands on custom clothes, the company created an easy-to-use online portal for bespoke dress shirts. Starting at $79, Spier & Mackay has hundreds of materials to choose from and allows you to hand-select every element of your shirt – collars, cuffs, buttons, pockets, and monograms. I recently tried the brand and got the best-fitting dress shirt I own.

Read more: This online startup lets guys design custom-fit dress shirts for as little as $79 – here’s what I thought after trying it

Nice Laundry

Key products available: Socks ($45 for three pairs)

Although socks are one of the few items in your wardrobe that don’t need to be custom fitted, they are a great item to add a personal touch to. With Nice Laundry, you can add monogrammed initials in a variety of styles to your socks. They’re not custom fitted, but with the personal touch, they’ll at least be distinctly yours. That way, no one at home can steal your socks, and you’ll stand out in the office.

Read more: Nice Laundry’s subscription box takes the hassle out of refreshing your sock drawer