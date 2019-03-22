Customers’ experience leads to a highly successful outcome for Vetter at the 2019 CMO Leadership Awards

A win in all six core categories affirms Vetter as a trusted solution provider

Vetter performs very well in customer-critical aspects

Results directly reflect the experience of pharma and biotech companies in working alongside a trusted contractor

More than 120 service providers assessed to determine the award recipients

RAVENSBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – March 22, 2019 – Life Science Leader, a leading trade press publication has awarded Vetter, a global operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), in all six core categories of the 2019 Leadership Award. The award was granted during a ceremony in New York City on March 20. Unlike other awards, there is no application process and the winners are determined by customers ranking their experience with service providers they have actually worked with. Because results cannot be influenced in any way, the awards signify a high level of accomplishment that those companies have attained in supporting the needs of pharma and biotech customers. Vetter won the award in all core award categories — quality, expertise, reliability, capabilities, compatibility, and service. This is an affirmation of the company’s hard work in its daily efforts for customers and a motivation for continued improvement towards excellence as a solution provider.





Pride and satisfaction in accepting the 2019 CMO Leadership Award.

Oskar Gold, Vetter’s Senior Vice President Key Account Management, Marketing/Corporate Communications

and Customer Project Management.

Picture source: Vetter Pharma International GmbH





“Vetter is thrilled to win this award, particularly in all six core categories. Together these areas are among the key performance indicators cited by our customers when doing business with us, and well represent our continuous efforts to meet their expectations,” said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “We are especially pleased to receive such positive feedback from our customer base in the US, Europe and Asia as it underscores our efforts to serve the global pharma and biotech markets,” added Oskar Gold, Vetter’s Senior Vice President Key Account Management, Marketing/Corporate Communications and Customer Project Management.

“Each year, the value that CMOs bring to individual pharma and biotech companies increases, as does the overall importance of the service sector to our entire drug development and manufacturing industry,” says Louis Garguilo, Chief Editor and Conference Chair, Outsourced Pharma. “Our congratulations to all of this year’s Award winners — you keep the industry on the path to further success.”







The CMO Leadership Awards is an annual event now in its eighth year. In determining the award recipients, Life Science Leader teams up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) as the research conductor. For the 2019 award, more than 120 contract manufacturers were assessed by 23 performance metrics in ISR’s annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey. Participants were recruited from pharma and biotech companies of all sizes and screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract manufacturing partners. Respondents only evaluate those companies with which they have worked on an outsourced project within the past 18 months. Through this level of qualification, survey responses are based on actual involvement with contract manufacturers and clear experiential data.





Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here.





About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. Currently employing 4,500 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.