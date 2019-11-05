15 photos that show what love looks like in the animal kingdom

caption Leopards show their love. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Goran Anastasovski is a photographer who takes tender photos of animals showing affection.

He takes most of his photos at the zoo in Skopje, Macedonia.

He thinks animals know more about love than humans do.

The only thing more adorable than baby animals is baby animals cuddling other animals.

For over 13 years, photographer Goran Anastasovski has turned his camera on the animal kingdom to capture tender portraits of different species showing love and affection.

From playful scuffles to furry nuzzles, here are 15 photos of animals that will make you feel warm and fuzzy.

caption Rams nuzzling. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

He photographs landscapes, people, and sports in addition to his animal portraits.

His specialty is photographing the different ways animals display affection.

caption A peck between sheep. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

They have feelings, too.

He takes portraits of animals at his local zoo in Skopje.

caption Giraffe love. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

The Skopje Zoo has almost 500 animals over 12 hectares.

He says people often can’t tell that his pictures weren’t taken in the wild.

caption Bulls getting close. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

You don’t have to go on a safari to capture perfectly timed photos of animals.

Some animals nuzzle each other.

caption A wolf pile. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Wolves are known for their close bonds and excellent communication.

Some touch noses.

caption Boop. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

A 2018 study from the Royal Society of Open Science found that goats can recognize and are drawn to happy expressions on people’s faces, and will sometimes even touch noses with them.

For others, grooming shows they care.

caption Monkeys groom each other. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Monkeys stay healthy and form attachments with “social grooming.”

They help each other out with hard-to-reach spots.

caption Vultures groom, too. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Vulture grooming is known as “preening.“

And wrestle playfully with each other.

caption Bears at play. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Bears often play during the first year and a half of their lives as cubs.

Some of the animals look startlingly human.

caption A monkey hugs its young. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

The monkeys’ content expressions look just like people.

His evocative photos capture sentimental moments between animals and their young.

caption Mother and baby albino kangaroos. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Albino kangaroos are pink before they grow white fur.

Baby monkeys find shelter in their parents’ arms.

caption Nice and cozy. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Physical contact is necessary for healthy development in monkeys, as well as humans.

Baby lemurs hang on tight.

caption A baby lemur. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

Lemurs share gut bacteria when they cuddle, according to a 2017 study by the University of Arizona.

Anastasovski thinks we can learn a lot from the way animals express love.

caption Loving leopards. source Courtesy of Goran Anastasovski

While it’s unclear if animals experience romantic love, they certainly do form strong attachments.

“My opinion is that animals know [how] to love much more than humans,” he told Insider.