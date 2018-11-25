18 gifts to spoil your dog with this holiday season

- source
- Samantha Lee / Business Insider
- source
- Samantha Lee / Business Insider
The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Casper
- Don’t forget your furry best friend this holiday season!
- From treats to beds and even activity monitors, this gift guide has something for every pooch.
When searching for the perfect gifts for your friends, family, and co-workers during the holiday season, make sure not to forget your furry best friend.
Your dog may not realize it’s the holiday season, but most pet owners are happy for an excuse to pamper their pooches. Whether you’re looking for a chew toy to keep your dog occupied while everyone else is opening presents, a stylish new leash and collar, or a tracker to keep your pet from getting lost, we’ve got you covered when it comes to gifts your dog will love.
Still shopping for more gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.
A subscription box full of goodies
- source
- BarkBox
BarkBox subscription, available at BarkBox, starts at $35
A BarkBox subscription for one, three, six, or 12 months makes a perfect gift for that special dog (or dog owner).
A tool to improve your fetch game
- source
- Amazon
Chuckit! Dog Ball Launcher, available at Amazon, $9.92
The Chuckit! Dog Ball Launcher helps you through a ball farther to give your dog a better workout. It’s featured in our guide to the best dog toys.
A GPS and fitness tracker for your pet
- source
- Amazon
Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker & Activity Monitor, available at Amazon, $59.94
This GPS ensures sure your pet will never get lost.
A collapsible bowl for food on the go
- source
- Amazon
COMSUN Collapsible Dog Bowl, available at Amazon, $5.89
Collapsible bowls to make road trips easier.
A stylish bed from a human mattress startup
- source
- Casper
Casper Dog Bed, available at Casper, starts at $125
Casper’s dog bed is based on hundreds of hours of research, so it’s sure to offer your pup a good sleep. Read our full review here.
A treat-dispensing webcam to keep an eye on your pup
- source
- Amazon
Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera, available at Amazon, $199
Make sure your pooch is behaving – and reward them if they are.
A chew toy that hides treats
- source
- Amazon
Classic Kong, available at Amazon, starts at $10.99.
A dog’s favorite toy, which can hold treats, food, or a dash of peanut butter. Be sure to size up to avoid a choking hazard.
A huge box of cookies
- source
- Amazon
Milk-Bone Original Dog Treats 10-lb. Medium Box, available at Amazon, $11.93
Milk-Bones are the classic dog cookie, and with this box your pup will have enough to last a nice long while.
A dog house with a roof deck
- source
- Amazon
Merry Pet Wood Room with a View Pet House, available at Amazon, $73.68
This dog house with a view is a fun and comfortable place for your pup to hang out.
A stylish leash and collar that give back
- source
- Neptune and Co
Neptune & Co leashes and collars, available at Neptune & Co, starts at $12.99
Neptune & Co donates at least $1 from every item purchased to an animal rescue organization – and the stylish selection looks great!
A slow feeder to keep your dog’s stomach happy
- source
- Amazon
Outward Hound Fun Feeder, available at Amazon, starts at $9.99
By slowing down your dog’s eating, you can prevent him or her from getting an upset stomach or bloat.
His or her very own blanket
- source
- Amazon
PAWZ Pet Blanket, available at Amazon, starts at $9.99
This soft, warm blanket is specially designed to cater to a pet’s needs.
A filtered water fountain to keep them hydrated
- source
- Amazon
PetSafe Drinkwell Fountain, available at Amazon, $64.95
Both dogs and cats prefer to drink from running water sources, so keep them hydrated with this filtered fountain.
A doggie water bottle for those hot days
- source
- Amazon
Tuff Pupper PupFlask, available at Amazon, $21.95
This water bottle-bowl combo helps keep your pup hydrated on the go.
A balm to keep their noses from getting chapped
- source
- Amazon
Natural Dog Company Snout Soother, available at Amazon, $21.95
This organic balm soothes and prevents dry, chapped skin.
A virtually indestructible ball
- source
- Amazon
Kong Extreme Rubber Ball, available at Amazon, starts at $9.99
This ball can stand up to even the toughest chewers and fetchers. It’s virtually indestructible. We’d suggest the larger size to avoid any risk of choking.
A special shirt so they feel safe during thunderstorms
- source
- Amazon
ThunderShirt Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket, available at Amazon, starts at $25
The weight and pressure of the jacket helps to calm fear and anxiety during thunderstorms, fireworks, and other stressful situations. Business Insider employees have found it especially helpful for their pooches.
A box of special all-natural treats
- source
- Amazon
Wet Noses All Natural Dog Treats, available at Amazon, $29.99
Not only are these treats organic – they’re delicious (according to our pup researcher).
Do you have someone in your life who’s difficult to shop for? Fill out this form and we will reply to you with personalized gift suggestions.