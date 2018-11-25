18 gifts to spoil your dog with this holiday season

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

Don’t forget your furry best friend this holiday season!

From treats to beds and even activity monitors, this gift guide has something for every pooch.

When searching for the perfect gifts for your friends, family, and co-workers during the holiday season, make sure not to forget your furry best friend.

Your dog may not realize it’s the holiday season, but most pet owners are happy for an excuse to pamper their pooches. Whether you’re looking for a chew toy to keep your dog occupied while everyone else is opening presents, a stylish new leash and collar, or a tracker to keep your pet from getting lost, we’ve got you covered when it comes to gifts your dog will love.

A subscription box full of goodies

source BarkBox

A BarkBox subscription for one, three, six, or 12 months makes a perfect gift for that special dog (or dog owner).

A tool to improve your fetch game

source Amazon

The Chuckit! Dog Ball Launcher helps you through a ball farther to give your dog a better workout. It’s featured in our guide to the best dog toys.

A GPS and fitness tracker for your pet

source Amazon

This GPS ensures sure your pet will never get lost.

A collapsible bowl for food on the go

source Amazon

Collapsible bowls to make road trips easier.

A stylish bed from a human mattress startup

source Casper

Casper’s dog bed is based on hundreds of hours of research, so it’s sure to offer your pup a good sleep. Read our full review here.

A treat-dispensing webcam to keep an eye on your pup

source Amazon

Make sure your pooch is behaving – and reward them if they are.

A chew toy that hides treats

source Amazon

A dog’s favorite toy, which can hold treats, food, or a dash of peanut butter. Be sure to size up to avoid a choking hazard.

A huge box of cookies

source Amazon

Milk-Bones are the classic dog cookie, and with this box your pup will have enough to last a nice long while.

A dog house with a roof deck

source Amazon

This dog house with a view is a fun and comfortable place for your pup to hang out.

A stylish leash and collar that give back

source Neptune and Co

Neptune & Co donates at least $1 from every item purchased to an animal rescue organization – and the stylish selection looks great!

A slow feeder to keep your dog’s stomach happy

source Amazon

By slowing down your dog’s eating, you can prevent him or her from getting an upset stomach or bloat.

His or her very own blanket

source Amazon

This soft, warm blanket is specially designed to cater to a pet’s needs.

A filtered water fountain to keep them hydrated

source Amazon

Both dogs and cats prefer to drink from running water sources, so keep them hydrated with this filtered fountain.

A doggie water bottle for those hot days

source Amazon

This water bottle-bowl combo helps keep your pup hydrated on the go.

A balm to keep their noses from getting chapped

source Amazon

This organic balm soothes and prevents dry, chapped skin.

A virtually indestructible ball

source Amazon

This ball can stand up to even the toughest chewers and fetchers. It’s virtually indestructible. We’d suggest the larger size to avoid any risk of choking.

A special shirt so they feel safe during thunderstorms

source Amazon

The weight and pressure of the jacket helps to calm fear and anxiety during thunderstorms, fireworks, and other stressful situations. Business Insider employees have found it especially helpful for their pooches.

A box of special all-natural treats

source Amazon

Not only are these treats organic – they’re delicious (according to our pup researcher).

