You can buy a pool float that looks like a giant bottle of rosé and it’s on sale right now for $19

- The float is shaped like a bottle of wine.
- Urban Outfitters is currently selling a pool float shaped like a giant bottle of rosé.
- The light-pink float is filled with gold glitter and it’s currently on sale for $19, though it originally retailed for $36.
- It even includes a cup holder, so sunbathers can sip some of their favorite beverages while they float.
Poolside rosé-themed merch is everywhere as of late, from bathing suits to beach towels. The latest pink, wine-inspired goodie to join the lineup? A giant pool float shaped like a bottle of rosé.
Currently, Urban Outfitters is selling the glittery pink float for just $19 (though it originally retails for $36) and it comes complete with a floral, sans-serif label, much like some of the trendy rosés in stores now.
The glitter-filled float even comes with a cup holder
Aside from being highly Instagrammable, this Urban-Outfitters-exclusive comes with a cup holder so you can enjoy some actual rosé (or any other refreshing drink) while you float.
And when it’s laying down in your pool, it’s over 7 feet long – so it’s perfect for sunbathing on.
So far, this inflatable float has been reviewed just a few times with shoppers saying the float is “good quality” and “so cute.”
Plenty of other fun floats are being sold this year, too
Even if rosé isn’t really your thing, there are plenty of other aesthetically pleasing floats on the market this summer.
Guac-lovers can float around on a giant avocado that comes with a removable pit you can play with. Those who can’t get enough of their favorite fast-food chain can enjoy a floatie in the shape of a Taco Bell hot-sauce packet.
And those who just want something fun can purchase floats shaped like giant sloths or even smiling pickles.
