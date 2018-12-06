11 of the cutest things that have happened on airplanes

caption In more instances than one, flight attendants kept children entertained while their parents relaxed. source Nadezhda1906/ iStock

Plane travel has been the source of heartwarming moments time and time again.

On one flight, the cast of “The Lion King” broke out into song while passengers boarded.

Multiple proposals have happened on flights, and at least one wedding.

Travel can be one of the most frustrating endeavors to undertake, particularly around the holidays. Between delayed flights and lost luggage, an attempt at a vacation can be soiled by unplanned complications.

But on the flipside, when you’re traveling 30,000 feet above the ground with a bunch of strangers, you never know what could happen. From proposals to flight attendants who go above and beyond their responsibilities, plane travel has been the source of heartwarming moments time and time again.

Keep reading for the cutest things that have happened on airplanes.

This man involved other passengers in his surprise proposal to his girlfriend.

caption All the passengers knew the proposal was coming. source Flickr/ilovebutter

It’s one thing to pull off a surprise proposal on a plane in front of a bunch of strangers, but it’s another to actively involve them in the process. That’s exactly what a passenger named Andrew did when he boarded a flight with his girlfriend, Rachel, according to “Today.”

He handed out notes to every passenger without her knowing, introducing himself and asking if they would help out by taking photos of the proposal. His note disclaimed he had it all, except one thing – a photographer. With their help, he was able to get detailed shots of the moment, albeit on iPhones.

The cast of “The Lion King” broke out into song while passengers boarded.

caption Disney On Broadway posted a video to their YouTube channel. source Disney On Broadway/YouTube

When it comes to flying, the actual part of the journey where you’re in the air is usually the most pleasant part when you take into account the stress of boarding and leaving the aircraft, waiting at the gate, and having to make the trudge to baggage claim.

Luckily for passengers on a flight going from Brisbane to Sydney, they were provided with free entertainment when the Australian cast of Disney’s “The Lion King” broke out into song and performed “The Circle of Life” while everyone found their seats.

A Southwest employee had a dance-off with two little kids waiting for their flight.

caption The kids (not pictured) danced with an employee on the tarmac. source George Frey/ Getty Images

Okay, so technically this wasn’t on a flight, but it’s about as close as you can get. Waiting for your flight isn’t fun for anyone, but two little girls found their own entertainment by engaging in a dance-off with Southwest Airlines employee at Dallas Love Field airport, according to The Kansas City Star.

The two kids were playing around at the gate while waiting to return home from a trip to Disney World when they began engaging with an employee on the tarmac, who at first started mimicking their movements and eventually began dancing while working.

One flight attendant made the safety procedures a little more amusing with her in-flight jokes.

caption The flight attendant (not pictured) delivered an unforgettable monologue. source Leon Neal/Getty Images

If you’ve traveled at least once, you know the drill: You board your plane, push back from the gate, and inevitably listen to the scripted safety instructions delivered by flight attendants time and again.

One Southwest Airlines flight attendant decided to shake things up and provide her passengers with some free entertainment in the form of modified safety instructions. She had the passengers gripped from the beginning of her monologue to the end, and earned herself a huge round of applause before the flight began.

A plane proposal turned into a full-on mid-air wedding.

caption The couple had a full-blown wedding on board. source Prapasri T/Shutterstock

Sure, you’ve seen a mid-flight proposal making the rounds on the internet, but one couple took things to a whole other level when their airplane proposal turned into a legitimate wedding.

Jurgen Bogner proposed to girlfriend Nathaly Eiche on a flight to Athens, but instead of settling for a “yes,” Bogner brought out all the stops, including the wedding dress, rings, a violinist, their relatives, and a master of ceremonies so they could tie the knot right then and there, reported NBC News.

This father made sure his daughter had the best holiday possible.

caption The kid still got to experience trick or treating. source Luke Jones/Flickr

Holiday travel can be stressful, but when you actually have to travel the day of, it can be a missed opportunity to celebrate. That’s exactly what one dad recognized when he and his 3-year-old daughter had to travel from Boston to San Francisco on Halloween night.

According to Huffington Post, the dad passed out candy and a note to other passengers saying, “My 3-year-old daughter, Molly, was bummed that she wouldn’t be able to go trick-or-treating this year due to this flight, so I decided to bring trick-or-treating to her.”

The passengers were then given the option to give Molly candy as she “trick or treated” down the aisles of the airplane.

Southwest Airlines filled a flight with shelter animals who needed to be evacuated from Hurricane Harvey.

caption Animals took up almost the entire flight. source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Hurricane Harvey devastated the area surrounding Houston, Texas, in August and September of last year, and not only was there $125 billion in damages, but several Texans were displaced.

Displaced people also meant displaced pets and shelter animals, and Southwest Airlines decided to lend a helping hand by evacuating pets out of Houston. But instead of placing the pets with the rest of the checked luggage on a regular passenger-filled flight, the airline literally strapped pets and shelter animals into seats on the airplane to ensure their safe relocation to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

One couple made their delay more enjoyable by practicing their acro-yoga in the aisle.

caption The couple documented their performance on their Instagram. source maxandlizacro/Instagram

When your flight is delayed, there’s no telling how long you’ll be stuck at the gate waiting for takeoff. When that exact situation happened when Liz Kong Lowenstein and Max Lowenstein experienced a delay on their Costa Rica-bound Southwest Airlines flight.

Instead of wallowing in their seats, the experienced acroyoga teachers decided to take their talents to the aisles, practicing their own acroyoga routine for the rest of the passenger’s enjoyment, even earning a few claps at the end of the routine, according to Cosmopolitan.

A pilot proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend over the PA system.

caption The flight attendant said she didn’t see it coming. source Xavier MARCHANT/Shutterstock

During an Alaska-bound flight, Pilot Eric Greener took over the PA system and began sharing his love story, much to the surprise of his girlfriend – and one of the flight attendants – Brandy Hollenbeck.

Hollenbeck was serving coffee to a passenger when she realized who was making the announcement, and the proposal soon followed. The best part? Hollenbeck had no idea that Greener was even on the flight. According to Inside Edition, she even forgot to say yes at first due to the shock.

And another proposed to his girlfriend in her native language.

caption Quantas posted the video on their Facebook. source Facebook/Quantas

On his flight from Brisbane, Australia, to Los Angeles, California, Qantas Airline Captain Dooley Ellis decided to make the long trek memorable for a particular passenger, his girlfriend, who was connecting in Los Angeles and eventually going to South America.

Ellis hopped on the intercom and decided to add a little extra flair to his proposal by asking for her hand in Spanish, saying, “She’s traveling back to South America now to visit her family, and I want to make sure she comes back to me in Australia,” the pilot began. “So now that I have her complete attention, Ana: ¿Quieres consarte conmigo?” Translation: Will you marry me?

This flight attendant entertained an antsy baby so his parents could relax.

caption The flight attendant walked the baby up and down the aisles. source 10max/Shutterstock

Traveling with children can be stressful, especially when it’s the child’s first time in the air. Southwest flight attendant Anissa Charles took her job duties to a whole new level when she helped out passengers Heather Gooch and her husband with their 9-month-old son, according to Cosmopolitan.

Charles took it upon herself to hold the baby and carry him up and down the aisle, all the while keeping him entertained so his parents could relax on their flight from Fort Lauderdale to New York. Gooch was so appreciative that she posted her story to Facebook in the hopes that Southwest would see Charles’ gracious hospitality.

