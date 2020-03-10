I finally found a supportive, unlined bra for larger cup sizes, and I wear it with everything

caption Cuup’s The Plunge ($68) is my favorite bra at the moment, and one of the intimates brands I’m most excited to watch this year. source Cuup

Cuup is a lingerie startup with five minimalist, supportive bra styles that are all $68.

I’ve been testing The Plunge ($68) for four months now – and it’s become my favorite option for weekends and weekdays.

The mesh-like material is lightweight and airy, but surprisingly resilient and supportive. It molds to your shape, flattering your natural silhouette and creating a perfectly seamless fit.

You can order The Plunge in six colors and in band sizes 30-38 and cup sizes A-H. I recommend ordering your true size.

I first came across Cuup, a three-year-old lingerie startup founded by Free People alum, as an ad on Instagram.

At a glance, it looks pretty much like any other direct-to-consumer (D2C) intimates brand: no-frill minimalist styles, negligible airbrushing, sundrenched product shots, and colorways with names like clay, grass, and merlot.

And, despite being a 32E, it’s exactly these sheer, natural-looking, barely-there styles that I find myself most drawn to. They stay out of the way, they don’t trap heat, and they make me feel like my most unaltered self.

But, they also tend to forgo support and functionality. Cuup’s five essential styles are all priced at $68 – a relatively justifiable expense for a comfortable bra you can wear every day, but impractical for anything that’d be best described as a lounge bra.

The caveat is that Cuup’s unlined bras are supposed to represent a rare sweet-spot – a daily bra that combines the look and feel of a bralette with the support of any other underwire bra.

Intrigued, I contacted the company and set up a fitting. And, for the last four months since, I’ve been wearing their sheer, deep-V style, The Plunge ($68) on repeat.

I’ll get into the nitty-gritty below, but the short debrief is this: The Plunge has quickly become my go-to bra. It’s unexpectedly supportive while also being sexy and practical. If you’re looking for something sleek and airy, but need the support of underwire, this is a great option to consider.

Right now, The Plunge comes in six colors: four core colors (black, blush, taupe, and leopard) and two limited edition colors (grass and merlot). It’s also available in band sizes 30-38 and cup sizes A-H. You’ll find matching underwear in four styles, including a bikini ($18) and high-waisted briefs ($18).

Materials

caption The Plunge is supposed to feel and look like your favorite bralette, with all the support of an underwire bra. source Cuup/Instagram

Since Cuup’s mesh fabric is airy and semi-sheer, I was surprised by how supportive it is – it’s like a military-grade pantyhose. It lifts and softens out my natural shape for modesty (though you’ll probably want to skip wearing this to work if the shirt is light-colored or tight; there’s some nipple visibility), and doesn’t add any bulk. The underwire is functional, but ultimately forgettable, which I’m grateful for.

The supportive materials are aided by The Plunge‘s deep-V neckline and wide band, which helps create a seamless fit for bottom-heavy breasts without padding or sagging.

I wouldn’t want to wear this bra on a run, but it’s been perfect for my everyday life. I’ve worn it everywhere – from the office to date nights – and under pretty much everything that I own.

However, it’s worth noting that, since I’m in my mid-twenties, I don’t need as much support as I likely will later in life – and I typically have luck with V-shaped necklines. So, this may not be adequate support for some larger cup sizes or as perfect of a fit for different shapes.

Sizing

I recommend ordering your standard size. If you flip-flop frequently between sister sizes, I’d suggest prioritizing the one with a smaller band. If there’s a con that I’ve found, it’s that the band may be stretching out slightly faster than my non-mesh styles.

Cuup has a few fit resources if you need additional help. Its site technically has an on-site chat feature, but it really just sends an email to customer service for you (the wait time is stated to be within 24 hours); a more accurate option is to schedule a 20-minute fitting online. Or, if you’re local to New York City, visit in-person at their SoHo office. Appointments aren’t scarce – as I write this, there are six available time slots left today. But you can also feel good about going with your typical size since I scheduled an in-person fitting and walked out with what I would have ordered online anyway (my true size, with a smaller band).

If you try a bra that isn’t the right style or fit, you can easily try another. The company offers free returns and exchanges. And you can use the company’s fit video here to verify if it’s the right fit at home.

caption The Plunge has quickly become my go-to bra for daily life — it’s supportive and sexy. source Cuup

The bottom line

Overall, Cuup’s The Plunge is a lightweight yet supportive everyday bra that’s both sexy and functional. It’s quickly become my go-to, and I favor it for weekends as much as weekdays. I love that the mesh molds to my body for a perfect fit that softens and lifts without covering my natural shape. And, for a barely-there bra that can transition from work to a night out, it’s a great use of $68 in my opinion.

As an e-commerce reporter, I test dozens of products in a given month that are marketed as the latest-and-greatest. In reality, they’re a mix of terrible, excellent, and everything in-between. So, when I spend my own money, I tend to buy the very best of what I’ve been exposed to in the past three years – the softest underwear, the most seamless exercise earbuds, and the most comfortable weekday flats. Cuup is one brand that I’ll personally be buying more of – including The Plunge in more colors. And when my friends ask me what internet-blackhole find I’m most excited about at the moment, I’ll be telling them about this.