Cuyana’s new bodysuits can be worn with jeans for the weekend or under a blazer at work — we asked 4 women to try them

Cuyana, a women’s clothing startup, bucks the fashion industry’s template of short-term trends by only making “fewer, better” staples that are built to last.

The company first gained fanfare for its affordable, high-end leather bags.

Now, the startup has released a “Body” collection ($65-$95) of seamless, super-soft wardrobe essentials: bodysuits and bodywear pieces built to go from the office to the weekend and anywhere in between.

The line includes leggings ($95), long shorts ($65), and both tank ($75) and long sleeve ($85) bodysuits. Below, we review Cuyana Body collection in real life. You can also shop it directly here.

If you’d like to give back, select “Lean Closet” at checkout. Cuyana will send you a linen bag to fill with donations for victims of abuse and mail back with the included shipping label. For every donation you make, you get $10 credit towards your next Cuyana purchase.

If you’ve heard of – or shopped at – the startup Cuyana, odds are good that you’re familiar with the company’s mission statement of “fewer, better.” It’s the same clean, preened idea that’s urging Americans to “KonMari” their apartments (which has subsequently overwhelmed the nation’s thrift stores). In the Marie Kondo methodology, if it doesn’t spark joy, you donate it. In the Cuyana way, if it’s not a precise, beautifully made wardrobe staple you’ll be sad to replace one day, you don’t buy it. It’s that simple. (Unsurprisingly, Cuyana has partnered with Kondo on capsules in the past).

Cuyana has made its name doing exactly this: manufacturing an entire line of the best basics you’ll ever own – or so they hope. The staples are timeless, but sleek silhouettes, carefully chosen fabrics, and minute attention to detail make them all feel modern.

Now, the company is adding soft, seamless bodywear to its lineup. The “Body” collection includes leggings ($95), long shorts ($65), and bodysuits in a classic scoop tank ($75), cross-back tank ($75), and long sleeve ($85).

It may seem like an unusual move for those who know Cuyana exclusively for their affordable, high-end leather bags, but, under the lean closet ethos, it’s a perfect extension.

Cuyana’s Co-Founder and CXO, Shilpa Shah, elaborated.

“We designed the collection with the same ‘fewer, better’ philosophy that’s behind everything we do … Our bodysuits are durable, yet streamlined and soft, and designed for maximum comfort. It was important that [they] be forgiving and contour the body to enhance a woman’s natural curves. They’re incredibly versatile and can easily be worn from day to night whether under a blazer for work or with jeans for a casual weekend look … Each Cuyana piece is designed to create confidence and ease for women.”

In other words, they’re meant to be the soft, supportive, shape-shifting workhorses of the modern woman’s wardrobe. They likely won’t receive fanfare from others unless they’re put underneath a microscope at happy hour, but they’ll probably win your own private fanfare as the staple you’re happy to default to.

To see how they held up in person (especially for $65-$95), we tested out a few bodysuits from the collection in our own lives. Altogether, we appreciated the super soft stretch polyamide material, the feminine but classic cuts, and the versatility. The non-adjustable straps weren’t perfect for everyone on the team, but the material and precision were worth noting.

Shop the Cuyana Body Collection directly here. Read on for personal reviews of the bodysuits:

Seamless Long Sleeve Bodysuit

I love the way bodysuits look, but I don’t always love the way they feel. Get one that’s too tight and you might feel constrained, but get one that’s too big and you might feel like you’re wearing a giant diaper. And then, of course, there’s the common fear that you’ll go through an entire day with the dreaded bodysuit wedgie. Given these concerns, I tend to shy away from buying bodysuits, though I know they look much better than my half-tucked T-shirts. I recently tried Cuyana’s seamless long sleeve bodysuit and I have to say, it’s changing my mind.

The bodysuit is thin and lightweight, made with a super soft micromodal blend. It’s form-fitting, but thanks to the seamless construction, it’s not too tight in any one place. It clips together with a simple button closure that’s not annoying or obtrusive – another common bodysuit problem solved. It looks great tucked into a pair of jeans or as a thin layer under a dress or sweater – making it a simple piece that I know will soon be a staple in my wardrobe. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Seamless Cross Back Tank Bodysuit

For the longest time, I thought bodysuits just weren’t for me. They never had a flattering fit, and were either too thick (causing me to overheat) or too thin (thus exposing every one of my insecurities). Cuyana’s far exceeded my expectations with its soft, stretchy comfort, flattering fit, and breathable fabric. It’s on the thicker side, but hugged my body without being bulky, and I surprisingly didn’t sweat through it as I usually do with bodysuits. The V-neck is classic and attractive, but the back, with its cross straps, shakes things up a little and makes it more playful. I plan on taking advantage of this rare breed of stylish comfort often when the weather warms up. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Seamless Tank Bodysuit

I love bodysuits. They’re everything I’d like my wardrobe to be: sleek, comfortable, convenient, and versatile. Cuyana’s Seamless Tank Bodysuit is a great option. It’s soft, thin enough to breathe, and the stretch polyamide material has the stretchiness to streamline and contour without becoming heavy or restrictive. I love the classic ballerina scoop neckline that’s both sensual and understated, and I found myself wearing this to both the office and weekend dinners. It’s also a good (and not always common) design hack to have two rows of snap closures at the bottom to cater to a greater variety of shapes. My only complaints are that I wish it came in a thong version for versatility and peace of mind, and that $75 isn’t ideal for a bodysuit. Having said that, if you’re going to wear it often, the softness and fit are worth it if it’s in your budget. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

As a short person with a large chest, I find that it’s really tough to get proportions right on tight-fitting clothing unless petite sizing is available. Straps tend to be just slightly too long on me, and I have the same issue with torso length.

Though Cuyana’s bodysuit was incredibly comfortable, the straps and body were both just a little long for me, which meant the button closure in the crotch area felt a little baggy, even on its smaller snap. For reference, I got the medium/large size thinking it would fit my DD chest better, but it was just a little too long for my 5-foot-1 frame. Next time, I’ll size down.

The stretchy material was silky and comfy, it wasn’t quite tight enough to support my chest without a bra. That said, I’ll definitely still wear it with a bra! It’s slightly less comfy that way, but will solve the issue of too-long straps. If you’re very short, I recommend sizing down for the right fit. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor