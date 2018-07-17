CVS fired two employees who were filmed calling 911 on a black woman they accused of using a counterfeit coupon

caption Two CVS employees have been fired after a manager of one of the pharmacy’s Chicago stores called the police on an black woman, Camilla Hudson, after accusing her of using a counterfeit coupon. source Facebook/Camilla Hudson

CVS Health “sincerely apologized” to Camilla Hudson after a manager of one of the pharmacy’s Chicago stores called the police and accused her of using a counterfeit coupon.

The manager was identified as Morro Matson, who was president of the Illinois Log Cabin Republicans until he was terminated on Monday over the incident.

Matson and another CVS employee, who has not been publicly identified, were fired from CVS over video that emerged from the incident.

CVS Health “sincerely apologized” to the customer, 53-year-old Camilla Hudson, in a statement released on Monday in which the company said the manager and another employee involved in the incident had been fired.

The statement comes after Hudson posted video from the CVS store on Facebook, saying the two employees, who are white, were “rude and nasty” when they accused her of using a fraud coupon.

One of the employees in the video was identified as manager Morro Matson, who was president of the Illinois Log Cabin Republicans until he was terminated on Monday over the CVS incident. He is currently a candidate for alderman in Chicago’s 48th ward.

Matson can be heard in the video calling 911 and describing Hudson as “African American.”

Hudson can be heard in the background saying: “Black. No, I’m not African American. Black isn’t a bad word!”

Chicago police confirmed to ABC News that 911 had received a call from the store on Friday night, with an employee claiming an “assault” was in progress.

The dispatcher then was “informed that a female was inside the store threatening the staff and refusing to leave.”

Hudson, however, has denied making threats and said the ordeal was over a manufacturer coupon that she thought was legitimate.

“They never tried to process the coupon. They never scanned it,” Hudson told “Good Morning America.”

She said Matson told her he couldn’t process the coupon because it “looked fraudulent” before he called 911.

The second employee who was fired by CVS has not been identified, and the company has not revealed why he or she had been fired.

CVS Health said in a statement on Monday: “We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident.

“We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health.

“CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores.

“We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity.”

“Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”