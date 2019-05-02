CVS Health just closed 46 stores — here’s the list

CVS Health closed 46 underperforming stores in 16 states in April, the company told Business Insider.

The pharmacy chain, which is the largest in the US, has more than 9,900 stores.

CVS announced the closings as it reported a 35% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenues to $61.6 billion.

CVS Health closed 46 stores across 16 states in April, the company told Business Insider on Thursday.

“This decision was made after a thorough review of each store’s lease obligations and financial performance, among other factors,” a company spokesperson said.

The company said customers’ prescriptions have been transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations and that it is working to place impacted employees at other stores.

In regulatory filings, CVS said it made the decision to close underperforming locations as part of a “store rationalization” plan.

“During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company performed a review of its retail stores and determined it would close 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores during the second quarter of 2019,” the company said.

The closings represent a small percentage of CVS’ stores, which totalled more than 9,900 locations as of March 31.

The company said the closings would cost about $135 million.

CVS first disclosed plans to cose 46 stores on Wednesday, as it reported a 35% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenues to $61.6 billion.

“We generated strong first quarter results, providing positive momentum to start the year,” CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. “Following the close of our Aetna acquisition in late November, our first full quarter of combined operations was a success in many ways. In the quarter we continued to advance our integration efforts while beginning to launch new innovations such as our HealthHUB concept stores.”

USA Today’s Nathan Bomey obtained the following list of most of closed stores. CVS declined to comment on the list.

3115 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville, Alabama

664 Schillinger Rd. S, Montgomery, Alabama

2815 Low Wetumpka Rd., Montgomery, Alabama

7434 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, Arizona

3130 Buchanan Rd., Antioch, California

1285 A Sutter St., San Francisco, California

995 Market St., San Francisco, California

9375 San Fernando Rd., Sun Valley, California

1201 Maryland Ave. SW, Washington, DC

402 N Maryland Ave., Wilmington, Delaware

1350 Beville Rd., Daytona Beach, Florida

13991 N Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers, Florida

1607 S Pine Ave., Ocala, Florida

3168 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 510, Honolulu, Hawaii

1401 S Beretania St. Suite 110, Honolulu, Hawaii

745 W 103rd St., Chicago, Illinois

175 W Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Illinois

1620 W 59th St., Chicago, Illinois

1550 N Kostner Ave., Chicago, Illinois

7179 N Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, Illinois

1015 W. Orchard Rd., North Aurora, Illinois

100 W Higgins Rd., South Barrington, Illinois

123 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, New York

812 Forest Ave., Staten Island, New York

10301 Woodward Ave., Detroit, Michigan

7996 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

1110 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota

2426 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota

1735 South Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missourri

7105 Central Ave. NE, New Mexico

1454 Central Blvd., Brownsville, Texas

1407 E W Hwy 190, Copperas Cove, Texas

2525 N. Mesa St., El Paso, Texas

3080 S Fry Rd., Katy, Texas

4730 US Route 5, Newport, Texas

5322 E. US Highway 83, Rio Grande City, Texas

7031 Marbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas

6945 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, Texas