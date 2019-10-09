19 surprising things you didn’t know about ‘Riverdale’

caption “Riverdale” is loosely based on a comic-book series. source Katie Yu/The CW

The CW’s “Riverdale” is a hit teen drama that’s now up to its fourth season.

Cole Sprouse originally read for the role of Archie, not Jughead.

KJ Apa isn’t a natural redhead and he has to dye his hair and bleach his eyebrows to achieve Archie’s signature look.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The CW’s “Riverdale” has already made a name for itself in the world of teen dramas, but there are a lot of interesting facts that even loyal fans might not know about the show.

Here are some surprising things you didn’t know about “Riverdale.”

KJ Apa is not a natural redhead — and he’s not the only cast member who dyes their hair for the show.

caption He has to dye his dark hair frequently. source Mike Coppola and Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Though Archie’s red hair is his signature, KJ Apa is not a redhead in real life.

In fact, the Kiwi actor has very dark hair, in part due to his Samoan heritage.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse also had to dye their hair for their roles, but their colors are much less vibrant.

According to “Riverdale” hairstylist Rosa Terracciano, Apa’s hair color requires the most upkeep.

“I had to go to the salon every two weeks to get it dyed and bleached and stuff,” Apa told Vulture of his hair transformation. “So yeah, it’s not my favorite thing to do, but obviously I’ve got to do it because the roots keep coming up and my hair grows really fast.”

Apa said he had to bleach his eyebrows to play Archie, a process he called “painful.”

caption Apa said it burned to have his eyebrows bleached. source The CW

Stylists also dye Apa’s eyebrows so they match his hair, and this process requires a bit of bleaching, per Vulture.

“They ended up bleaching my eyebrows, and I had two holes – they burnt into my skin,” Apa said of his brow struggles. “I was like, ‘Oh, my, we’ve got to sort this out.’ Luckily, I haven’t had that again, but yeah, it was pretty gnarly.”

There is only one Jughead beanie.

caption The second one was stolen. source The CW

Jughead, played by Cole Sprouse, wears his signature crown-style beanie hat on nearly every scene in the show.

Although he once had a back-up hat, Sprouse said he’s been wearing the same hat for two seasons.

He said there were originally two beanies on the set, but one was apparently stolen from a lunch table.

Sprouse also told Jimmy Fallon that the hat smells like shampoo, specifically Mane and Tail.

Cole Sprouse originally read for the part of Archie.

caption The show would be entirely different. source Bettina Strauss/The CW

It’s hard to picture now, but Sprouse almost took over as the show’s male lead.

In the end, though, Sprouse told Collider that he knew Jughead was a perfect fit for him.

“It was funny, I was given Archie to read, at first,” Sprouse told the publication. “Before I auditioned, there was a scene that he does with Jughead, and I wasn’t too familiar with the characters, at that point. So, I read Jughead and I was thinking, ‘Oh, I really like Jughead.’ … I thought it was a really interesting character.”

Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse went to college together.

caption They didn’t know each other. source Katie Yu/The CW

Before Mendes and Sprouse took on their roles, they both studied at New York University and even had classes in the same building.

“I saw him around and there was a time when we had class in the same building so I would always see him outside,” Mendes told Office Magazine.

Sprouse admitted that he didn’t remember Mendes, but she said that his twin brother might.

“I would see him at parties sometimes and I always kind of randomly talked to his brother [Dylan] but I never got a chance to talk to him because he was more to himself,” Mendes said.

Veronica is Camila Mendes’ first major role.

caption Camila Mendes said she feels confident in her role. source The CW

According to Glamour, Veronica Lodge is Camila Mendes’ first major acting role.

And although that might sound intimidating, Mendes actually told the magazine that she had never felt so confident playing a part before – Veronica is a “perfect fit” for her.

“[I also liked] the fact that she was Latina, and they weren’t trying to push any stereotype on her. She just was Latina, which is how I feel,” she told the publication.

“I’m a Brazilian – full blood, parents born and raised, and I lived there for a little bit – but I didn’t grow up there. I’m not as Latina as sometimes these castings demand you to be – this ‘urban’ idea of what a Latina is. I’m American; I was born and raised in America, and I don’t want to fake who I am to fit a stereotype. This came along, and I felt like I didn’t have to try to be anything that I’m not,” she added.

Read More: 13 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes

Madelaine Petsch originally auditioned for the role of Betty.

caption Again, hard to picture that. source The CW

Madelaine Petsch is known for playing the cold and cunning Cheryl Blossom, but she wasn’t always supposed to be the show’s sort-of villain.

“[Casting director David Rapaport] brought me in for Betty Cooper on ‘Riverdale’ a week later to meet producers,” Petsch told Glamour. “He said, ‘You’re obviously not auditioning for Betty; it’s for another part that I can’t tell you about yet. You look exactly like I imagine her to look, and you’ve got the presence.'”

She said a few months later she read for (and got) the role of Cheryl Blossom.

Read More: 30 of the best outfits Veronica and Betty have worn on ‘Riverdale’ so far

Cole Sprouse argued to make Jughead asexual.

caption He is in some versions of the comics. source The CW

In later iterations of the “Archie” comics, Jughead was written to be asexual. Eventually, as the show came to fruition, Sprouse said he hoped to honor Jughead’s story.

“So, the day I was cast was actually the same day he was announced as canonically asexual. It wasn’t in the digest – it was in Zadarsky’s universe, so it was in one of the newer comics that was written,” Sprouse told Glamour.

“I think, in this show, he’s not a romantic and not asexual. I argued in the beginning, creatively, that he should be both, but in this show, he’s kind of a tortured youth that ends up finding a comfort and a resonance with another person who’s going through a lot of trauma. They end up forming this kind of beautiful, honest union, and I think that, to me, is a narrative that works with this universe of Jughead. But I think that kind of asexual and aromantic representation is really important,” he continued.

Later, Sprouse told Reddit users that he didn’t mind being asked about Jughead’s sexuality for one simple reason.

“I continue to hope this question is asked, over and over, it will only increase visibility,” Sprouse wrote. “Yes, I’m still a big proponent of this representation, and it needs to be done correctly.”

Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart have lived together.

caption The two met before “Riverdale” even began filming. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The cast of the show is admittedly super close, but Petsch and Reinhart take it one step further – they’ve been roommates.

In 2017, Petsch told Glamour that she and Reinhart met at the airport prior to filming “Riverdale.”

“We live together, so we can talk about my relationships or personal lives or whatever, and I feel like she’s always got my back,” Petsch said at the time.

Petsch said she is scared of water, which meant some of her scenes were terrifying to film.

caption She said she had a panic attack before filming some scenes. source Dean Buscher/The CW

During the first season, and even in her very first scene, Cheryl Blossom is often found by the water.

This was especially tough for Petsch, who’s had some scary experiences on boats in her past.

“Yeah, I’m afraid of open bodies of water. I was in a glass-bottomed boat that broke a long time ago, so I’ve always been kind of freaked out,” Petsch told Glamour.

Although she assumed they’d use a stunt double throughout the series, Petsch quickly found out that she’d need to get into a boat for her opening scene.

She said that she had a panic attack prior to filming the sequence, but was fine once they started shooting.

“Riverdale” purposely takes place in an unspecified time period.

caption It’s supposed to be confusing. source The CW

For some fans, it might be a little confusing to figure out when exactly the show takes place.

As one Redditor pointed out, there are old cars and more classic decor or themes in the show, but the technology seems up to date, making it impossible to place the time period of “Riverdale.”

According to Sprouse, this is intentional.

“Riverdale has no formal or announced time period as of now,” Sprouse wrote on Reddit during an AMA. “And with the amount of money we dedicate to atmospheric fog, the setting is supposed to feel dream-like.”

The set of Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe looks so realistic that sometimes truckers would pull over to try to eat there.

caption The set is that good. source Katie Yu/The CW

Because of their onset location near a busy “industrial thoroughfare,” Sprouse wrote on Reddit that “hungry 18 wheelers” would pull into the filming lot thinking that the set-designed Pop’s was a functioning diner.

That said, the Pop’s used in the pilot is a real restaurant called Rocko’s Diner, located in British Columbia.

The series is filmed mostly in Vancouver, Canada.

caption Riverdale High is actually several different schools. source The CW

In fact, almost all of the show’s scenes are filmed in Canada.

The facade of Riverdale High School is actually Lord Byng Secondary School, though the interior shots are a combination of a few different secondary schools.

Ashleigh Murray said almost quit acting right before landing a part on”Riverdale.”

caption The role came just in time. source Courtesy Archie Comics and Katie Yu/The CW

Before scoring the role as Josie of Josie and The Pussycats on “Riverdale,” Ashleigh Murray said she was struggling financially and considering taking time off from acting to make ends meet.

“I was $4,700 behind in rent. I lived in New York City, so it was a lot of money,” Murray told Collider. “And I was just about to take a break from acting for about six months until I could get myself back on my feet financially, and then hit the ground running.”

She said “Riverdale” was her last audition and she only had $12 in her bank account at the time.

KJ Apa ships Archie and Betty.

caption He is not a “Bughead” fan. source The CW

Apa wants justice for Archie and Betty, despite both of their characters moving onto other prospective romances.

“I think, because of how famous the Betty and Archie thing is, I would love to see Betty and Archie get together,” Apa told Vulture. “I think it’s so iconic and everyone kind of wants that. If there was any relationship that I would ship for, it would be Archie and Betty, which is kind of a classic, iconic relationship.”

Apa said he trips on one particular word when trying to use an American accent.

caption He said others do too. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

Apa is from New Zealand, meaning that he uses an American accent when taking on his role as Archie.

He said he often stumbles over one unexpected word during scenes.

“The hardest word for me is ‘girlfriend,” Apa told an “ODE” interviewer. “It’s a hard one to get for some reason. I know a couple [of] mates of mine who are actors who struggle with that one as well.”

Apa broke his hand while filming the show’s first season finale.

caption He is definitely committed. source The CW

During the finale of the first season of the show, Archie injured his hand attempting to crack open the ice and save Cheryl from drowning.

Apa actually broke his hand in real life, which showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa predicted.

“In a weird way, and I told this to KJ, the second we knew that Archie was going to be punching through ice, I literally said, ‘Now guys, KJ is such a committed actor, he’s so method, he’s so in this character and passionate, you have to make sure he doesn’t hurt this hand,'” Aguirre-Saca told Comicbook.com.

“So when at the end of that day I got a phone call that KJ had maybe broken his hand, I was like ‘Yup,'” he added.

Charles Melton and KJ Apa are competitive in real life.

caption They are born athletes. source The CW

The actors behind Reggie Mantle and Archie Andrews also compete against each other on the show and in real life.

Luckily, Apa and Melton’s sense of healthy competition is all in good fun.

“When we’re eating, if I finish first, I’ll hold my chin up, like ‘Yeah, I finished my meal before you did,’ and even when we’re working out,” Melton told Insider.

“We’re both athletes. He grew up playing rugby, and I grew up playing football, and I just think the sports mentality about being competitive is in us, but it’s all fun and games,” he added.

Read More: 13 actors who play onscreen enemies but are actually friends in real life

The three lead female characters’ lipsticks have been carefully chosen to fit their distinct personalities.

caption Cheryl never is without a red lip. source The CW

Betty sticks to feminine pinks and Veronica to dark purples, but Cheryl Blossom’s look isn’t complete without red lipstick.

“The most important piece of makeup for Cheryl is absolutely her red lipstick,” Petsch said in a CoverGirl behind-the-scenes video. “Red is the color of sass and fire, so when I put red lipstick on as Cheryl, it’s instantly done. It’s gotta be the lips.”

Read More:

10 ‘Riverdale’ plot holes and inconsistencies that bother fans

10 things you probably didn’t know about Lili Reinhart

20 interesting things you didn’t know about Cole Sprouse