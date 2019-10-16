CWT appoints John Pelant as Chief Technology Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, USA – EQS Newswire – 16 October 2019 – CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, today announces the appointment of John Pelant as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, with effect from 1 November 2019. Based in Minneapolis, John will report to Kurt Ekert, President & CEO of CWT, and serve as a member of the CWT Executive Leadership Team.













Formerly CWT’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), John will oversee the continued development of CWT’s engineering and technology, innovation and IT infrastructure and operations. He will take over these responsibilities from Andrew Jordan, who has decided to leave the company at the end of 2019 to pursue other interests outside of CWT, until when he will be working with John to ensure a smooth leadership transition with customers, technology partners and colleagues.





“A terrific leader who has been with CWT for many years, John brings invaluable insight and a track record of execution to our B2B4E focus. I am delighted to announce this appointment,” said Kurt. “I am also saddened to see Andrew go, and thank him for the incredible contribution he has made delivering against our digital strategy, and for helping our strategic transformation. On behalf of everyone here I wish him every success and happiness in the future.”





A former Vice President (VP) of Global IT Operations, VP Global Product Development and VP Americas IT & Global Functions, John was appointed Senior Vice President and CIO of CWT in August 2016. He is also active in the non-profit sector as a Board Member of the Orphaned Starfish Foundation, a technical advisor to Thorn, and a mentor to the Genesys Twin Cities project. John is a BSc graduate of St John’s University.









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





About CWT

CWT is a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform. Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected – anywhere, anytime, anyhow – and across six continents, we provide their employees with innovative technology and an efficient, safe and secure travel experience. Every single day, we look after enough travelers to fill more than 100,000 hotel rooms, while our meetings and events division handles more than 100 events every 24 hours.





Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.



