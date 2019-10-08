CWT Research Reveals Positives Significantly Outweigh Negatives at Work and at Home When Traveling for Business

MINNEAPOLIS, USA – EQS Newswire – 8 October 2019 – Research by CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, shows that business travelers feel that positives outweigh negatives at work (92%) and at home (82%) when traveling for business. Travelers from Americas are the most enthusiast at 94% and 86% respectively, followed by travelers from Asia Pacific at 93% and 84%, and Europe at 89% and 77%.





“Traveling to a new destination, meeting someone face-to-face for the first time, networking with people that can help you to advance your business as well as your career, and getting out of the work routine are some of the most exciting factors associated to business travel according to our findings” said Niklas Andréen, Executive VP and Chief Traveler Experience Officer at CWT. “It’s important that we recognize the true value that travelers find in their travels, and understand what provides the most positive benefits while on the road.”















CWT’s research also shows that developing trust (39%), getting to know people better (32%), and efficiencies (31%) are the top three benefits of meeting with people in person for travelers worldwide.





European travelers value getting to know people the most (37%), followed by Americas (36%), and travelers from Asia Pacific (25%). Europeans also value the efficiencies of meeting people face-to-face the most (34%), followed by travelers from Asia Pacific (31%), and Americas (29%).





Bleisure Trends

Another perk of traveling for business is the possibility of extending a trip for pleasure. The average number of times in the past 12 months that the respondents have extended their trip is 2.4. Travelers from Americas took the lead with 2.7 times, followed by 2.4 in Europe, and 2.3 in Asia Pacific. The average number of days – globally – was 4.3 days.





The research also uncovered that companies are mostly supportive of Bleisure travel if employees pay for their personal expenses (76%), especially in Asia Pacific (79%) and the Americas (77%). Companies in Europe fell short at 70%.





About the survey





The survey was created by CWT and conducted by Artemis Strategy Group between the 29th of January and the 9th of February, 2019. Responses were collected from more than 2,700 business travelers who traveled for business four or more times in the previous 12 months. Respondents were from the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States), Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the UK) and Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore).





About CWT

CWT is a Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform. Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people connected – anywhere, anytime, anyhow – and across six continents, we provide their employees with innovative technology and an efficient, safe and secure travel experience. Every single day, we look after enough travelers to fill more than 100,000 hotel rooms, while our meetings and events division handles more than 100 events every 24 hours.





About Artemis Strategy Group

Artemis Strategy Group is a research firm specializing in brand positioning, thought leadership and policy issues.



