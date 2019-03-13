CXA Group Raises US$25 Million to Accelerate Expansion Across Asia-Pacific

New investors HSBC, Singtel Innov8, Telkom Indonesia MDI Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia, Muang Thai Fuchsia Ventures, Humanica, Heritas Venture Fund and others join CXA’s latest financing round

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 13 March 2019 – CXA Group, Asia’s one-stop, predictive and data intelligence platform for better health, wealth and wellness choices, announced today that it has raised US$25 million in its latest round of funding. CXA’s new group of strategic investors include HSBC, Singtel Innov8, Telkom Indonesia MDI Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia, Muang Thai Fuchsia Ventures, Humanica and Heritas Venture Fund, underscoring the company’s aim to be the leading health ecosystem platform addressing escalating healthcare costs across the region.

The investment by these leading global financial services institutions, telecommunications providers and payroll companies reflect their belief in CXA’s long-term growth opportunity, and the company’s unique ability to shift healthcare spend from treatment to prevention, without employers spending more.

Rosaline Chow Koo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CXA Group said: “We are honoured to welcome these top-tier corporations into our roster of strategic investors and partners. CXA is today the leading health ecosystem platform that enables individuals across Asia to make better choices for healthier living, starting from the workplace, thereby empowering a shift in spend from treatment to prevention. We have seen overwhelming interest from global strategic investors who are excited to work with us to advance our business and vision.”

“These latest investors will become strategic partners, and we will look to closely collaborate in designing customised platform-led solutions for their B2B enterprise customers, and as importantly, the employees of these enterprises,” said Koo.

“CXA is rapidly emerging as a leader in the health and InsurTech space. It has an innovative, platform-led approach to helping companies optimise their health spend through personalised engagement with employees about their physical and financial wellness. We are excited about this investment partnership and the disruptive opportunities it presents,” said Bryce Johns, Group Head of Insurance, HSBC.

“Heritas invests in high-growth companies that are tackling major healthcare challenges faced by Asian populations,” said Chik Wai Chiew, Executive Director and CEO, Heritas Capital Management. “We are pleased to support CXA in this financing round to scale its employer-driven population health platform, as the company continues to pioneer solutions that connect the whole healthcare continuum and shift employers’ healthcare spend from treatment to prevention.”

With chronic diseases hitting people in Asia earlier than in the West and healthcare costs escalating[1], the company found that the antiquated pen-and-paper, one-size-fits-all approach to managing these costs was systemically wrong. This situation, if left unaddressed, would only get worse and become economically unsustainable over time.

The company has pioneered a one-stop, self-service platform that allows employers to give their employees access to an ever-widening range of health, wealth and wellness offerings, personalised based on the individual’s health and life-stage data. Employees can purchase offerings by drawing down on existing insurance policies provided by their employers and using funds that are then released into the platform’s eWallet to make transactions cashless, fast and easy.

Through the aggregation, anonymisation and analysis of digitised health and life-stage data, CXA helps employers get to the root cause of their workforces’ health issues and design specific interventions — such as corporate wellness and disease management initiatives — that will have the greatest impact on cost and health improvement, for reductions in tomorrow’s chronic disease and healthcare spend, today.

Headquartered in Singapore, CXA achieved revenue growth of 65 percent in 2018 and is expected to double that in 2019. This latest funding round follows US$33 million in total funding from Series A and B in 2015 and 2017 respectively. Other investors in CXA include B Capital Group, Openspace Ventures, Government-linked strategic investor EDBI, BioVeda Capital, FengHe Asia, Philips and RGAx.

“Strategic investment in CXA from HSBC, Singtel Innov8 and others reinforces our belief in technology enablement and value creation from high-growth companies partnering with larger organisations and transforming in collaborative fashion. With the collective support of banks, insurers, telcos and payroll companies as co-investors, CXA can now accelerate its expansion into new markets and bancassurance channels, while creating new revenue opportunities for these partners’ businesses,” said Eduardo Saverin, Co-Founder and Partner, B Capital Group, the lead investor in CXA’s previous Series B funding round.



CXA Group is Asia’s one-stop, predictive and data intelligence platform for better health, wealth and wellness choices. Through the CXA platform, employers can empower employees with access to personalised health and lifestyle offerings, with clear and quantifiable ROI for the business. Founded in 2013 with the mission of transforming the delivery of employee benefits from pen-and-paper and one-size-fits-all to a digitised and personalised platform, the company aims to shift healthcare spend from treatment to prevention, to improve workplace population health.

Driven by a team of industry veterans with extensive leadership experience across Asia’s human resource, insurance, finance, healthcare and technology industries, CXA serves more than 600 enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, and more than 400,000 employees in 20 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cxagroup.com.