CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 – Over 500 CXO heavyweights voted during the 3rd edition in Singapore.

Honouring credible young and emerging tech innovators and solution providers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 October, 2018 – 500 CXOs and IT leaders from end-user enterprises around the region voted for winners in Information Management, IT infrastructure Management & Cyber Security areas for the CXOHONOUR® AWARDS 2018 at the glittering Red Carpet HONOUR event held at The St Regis Singapore on Oct 10, 2018.









The selection process involved nominations for Finalists by the CXOHONOUR® Advisory Council (www.cxohonour.com/advisory-council) consisting of influential CIOs, CFOs and CISOs representing leading local and regional organisations in Singapore. Over 500 CXOs comprising of IT Directors, Business & Finance Directors, Heads of data centers and Cyber Security from organisations in the Asia-Pacific region were subsequently invited to vote for a winner from among the finalists shortlisted by the Advisory Council in each category.

The following innovative vendors garnered the most endorsements by the CXO community in various categories:

* Anaplan (www.anaplan.com) for Corporate Performance Management & Financial Planning and Analysis categories

* Azendian (www.azendian.com) for Big Data Solutions Provider category

* Back Office Associates (www.boaweb.com) for Data Transformation & Quality Management category

* Carbon Black (www.carbonblack.com) for Intelligent End Point Protection category

* Cloud4c (www.cloud4c.com) for Managed Cloud Services Provider category

* Cloudera (www.cloudera.com) for Open Source Operational Database Technology category

* Dimension Data (www.dimensiondata.com) for Data Center Outsourcing Services Provider category

* DLT Ledgers (www.dlt.sg) for Enterprise Information Management using Blockchain technologies category

* Emerio Globesloft (www.emeriocorp.com) for Managed Infrastructure Services Provider and Application Maintenance Services Provider categories

* i-Sprint Innovations (www.isprint.com) for Single Sign-On and Multi-Factor Authentication categories

* Menlo Security (www.menlosecurity.com) for Remote Browser Isolation System category

* Netrust (www.netrust.net) for Enterprise PKI Management and Security Solutions Provider categories

* OutSystems (www.outsystems.com) for High Productive Application Platform As A Service category

* Parasoft (www.parasoft.com) for Application Security Testing category

* QAssure Technologies (www.qassure.com) for Application Testing Services Provider category

* Radware (www.radware.com) for Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection category

“Our CXOHONOUR AWARDS initiative in its 3rd edition continues to bridge the gap that exists in the enterprise tech industry for the C-Suite decision makers to keep up with the dynamic pace of technology disruption and help them identify and engage with credible young and emerging tech innovators and solution providers who operate in their backyard but are relatively lesser known in the mainstream enterprise IT market”, said Deepak Sharma, Founder of CXOHONOUR.

“This Award recognises the huge potential that Back Office Associates has to offer to organisations in Asia Pacific, especially in the area of data transformation and quality management, to unlock the power of real time decision making in the enterprises,” said Krish Datta, Asia Pacific CEO of Back Office Associates.

“We are delighted to win this award at this critical juncture in the enterprise tech industry, where enterprises are struggling to secure the explosion of internet-bound traffic,” said Stephanie Boo, Managing Director Asia Pacific at Menlo Security. “Our Isolation Platform can be deployed stand-alone or in conjunction with existing security solutions, to bring 100% safe Internet and email usage to enterprises. We look forward to working with organisations across the Asia-Pacific region to help accelerate their secure IT cloud transformation.”

Chanakya Levaka, VP of Asia at Managed Cloud Services Provider winner Cloud4C said, “As businesses gradually move workloads onto a combination of cloud platforms as part of their shift towards adopting multi-cloud strategies, it is highly advantageous to engage a managed cloud service provider to help align IT priorities. With Cloud4C experts certified in all the leading cloud technologies, we are in the ideal position to help navigate and operate within these complex environments.”

DLT Ledgers was awarded “Enterprise Information Management Solution Provider using Block Chain technologies” for its innovative blockchain apps for Supply Chain that facilitate and power global trade and the movement of goods across continents. “We believe that this award recognises our humble efforts and the value of our open technology platform to our customers as they attempt to disrupt the global trade industry” said Samir Neji, Resident Director and Founder at DLT Ledgers, a Singapore based Blockchain startup.

About CXOHONOUR®

The CXOHONOUR® (www.cxohonour.com) is an innovative platform that promotes Recognition for Excellence in the enterprise tech industry and enables greater engagement between new and emerging tech solution providers and the enterprise C-level decision makers to help drive innovation and transformation within the enterprises in Singapore and beyond. The CXOHONOUR® AWARDS program is uniquely positioned to capture the preferences and the opinions of the relevant C-level suite about their enterprise tech vendors. Because the endorsements are viewed as peer recommendations, the community considers it as a very valuable and trusted local source for the future buying needs.