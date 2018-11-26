You can save $60 on an Amazon Echo bundle that comes with a pair of smart light bulbs today

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

It’s Cyber Monday, and you can save $60 on a bundle that includes a second-generation Amazon Echo and Sengled two-bulb starter kit thanks to a deal of the day.

The second-generation Echo is one of our favorite smart-home hubs, and you can use it to control Sengled’s bulbs with your voice. The bulbs can also be controlled by an app on your phone.

This bundle costs $79 and the Echo on its own usually costs $99.99, which should give you a sense of how good a deal it is. But because it’s a deal of the day, it’ll be gone in a few hours, so act fast.

Cyber Monday is here, and we’ve combed through thousands of deals from several stores to make sure you see the very best ones before they sell out.

But some deals deserve special attention, and right now you can save $60 on a bundle that includes an Amazon Echo and a Sengled Smart Bulb Starter Kit. Unlike some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, this one is only available today.

The Echo is our pick for the best voice-controller smart-home hub. Its built in Alexa assistant lets you control smart-home accessories, get answers to your questions, and increase the Echo’s functionality through free third-party skills.

The second-generation Echo included in this bundle has an improved speaker, which is more than good enough for listening to music casually in a living room or kitchen.

Sengled’s Smart Bulb Kit includes two smart light bulbs that can be screwed into any full-sized light fixture, and a hub that you connect to your Wi-Fi router over Ethernet. Once Sengled’s hub is plugged in, you can control the bulbs through an app on your phone, or a smart-home hub like the Echo.

You can turn the bulbs on and off, dim or brighten them, or set them on a particular schedule, so they’re always on when you get home. Being able to control your lights via an app is convenient, but doing it with your voice is even more simple.

If you’re shopping for someone who’s been dying to start their smart home, and has been particularly interested in smart lighting, this is a deal you shouldn’t pass up. The entire bundle costs $79, while the Echo normally costs $99.99 on its own, which should give you a sense of how good it is.

But remember, because it’s a deal of the day, you’ll only have about 12 more hours before it disappears. It could also sell out beforehand, so your best bet is to act sooner than later.