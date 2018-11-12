The only online stores you should bother shopping at for Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be one of the biggest days of the year when it comes to sales, but Cyber Monday is also a busy day in the retail world – and in some cases, it’s not just a day but rather an entire week of discounts on items.

Since it can be overwhelming to comb through the many sales to find the best ones, we’ve done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the stores you should spend your time browsing.

From deals on clothing to furniture, here are the best stores to shop online that can save you some major money.

Walmart is known to have great Cyber Monday deals.

In 2017, the superstore’s Cyber Monday deals included Google Home products and an LED TV at a steal, so it’s safe to say that Walmart will have some high-discount deals this year too.

In recent years, Lucky Brand has offered Cyber Monday deals up to 60% off.

caption Lucky Brand’s jeans are especially popular. source D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vogue/Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand’s 2018 Cyber Monday sale will likely be promising, as the brand offered deals like 50% off regular-price items and 60% off sale items last year.

Amazon is one of the most popular retailers on Cyber Monday.

caption Of course, Amazon has good Cyber Monday deals. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Amazon usually offers pretty competitive pricing on regular, non-sale shopping days – and it’s even more competitive when it comes to sales like Cyber Monday. This year’s sales haven’t been announced yet, but you’ll be sure to find some especially good deals on toys as well as home and tech products.

You don’t have to go to a Target store to get its Cyber Monday deals.

caption Shopping online requires less heavy-lifting. source George Frey/Getty Images

In 2017, Target didn’t just do Cyber Monday, but rather an entire Cyber Week. Shoppers were able to get a range of items at discounted prices, including up to 50% off on toys as well as over $100 off an iPad Pro. On Cyber Monday itself, customers could get an extra 15% off their purchase, too. To be the first to find out when Target announces its 2018 Cyber Monday deals, the company is offering email alerts here.

You can get discounted clothes and accessories from Urban Outfitters on Cyber Monday.

caption Urban Outfitters’ Cyber Monday sale is likely to be as popular as its Black Friday deals. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Past Cyber Monday deals from the brand have offered customers promotions like $50 off their purchase when they spent $150. If you’ve ever shopped at Urban Outfitters before, you’ll know that reaching that amount is not hard to do.

Wayfair is the site to shop for housewares on Cyber Monday.

caption You can tidy up your home for the holidays. source Wayfair

In 2017, the home store had sale items up to 70% off, including everything from living room furniture to kitchenware. The brand’s 2018 sales have not been announced yet, but if last year’s promotions are any indication, shoppers will want to check out Wayfair on Cyber Monday.

Neiman Marcus has offered gift card rewards in the past.

Neiman Marcus previously gave customers discounts of up to 70% in its online clearance sale as well as a gift card reward when they bought a certain amount of regular-price items. Customers are still waiting for this year’s sale to be announced, but there’s no doubt that discounted luxury items will be included.

The Body Shop frequently offers discounts on skin care and makeup during its Cyber Monday sale.

caption The Body Shop has not yet announced this year’s sale. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

In the past, Cyber Monday deals from the brand included 50% off hundreds of products.

You can buy everything from discounted laptops to cheap printers at Staples.

caption The brand has also offered discounts on small office supplies in the past. source Reuters/Rick Wilking

Staples might not be the first store on your Cyber Monday shopping list, but the brand has often featured big discounts on technology and office furniture during the shopping weekend that are worth checking out.

American Eagle & Aerie usually offer great Cyber Monday deals.

There’s no word yet on this year’s sales, but in 2017, American Eagle offered customers 40% off the store’s winter collection, as well as 50% off other select items. Its best deal was that all sweaters were $25 each. The store’s sister brand, Aerie, also offered 40% off select items, as well as sweaters and sweatshirts at $25 a pop. You can expect to see similar deals this year.

You’ll want to check out ASOS, too.

caption The site offers tons of clothing from different labels. source ASOS

Last year, the store provided shoppers with a code that gave them 30% off their purchase at ASOS.

Old Navy often has something for everyone during its Cyber Monday sale.

caption In the past, the brand has offered everything at half-off. source Stephen Lam/Reuters

In 2017, Old Navy offered 50% off everything, which means that we can hope for some steep discounts this year.

In the past, Joss & Main has shared a discount code with customers on Cyber Monday.

caption Free shipping was another perk of last year’s sale. source Joss & Main

Cyber Monday shoppers got an extra 30% off select furniture and home goods, from rugs to bedding, in 2017. Tableware items were also included in the sale, as well as free shipping. You’ll want to keep an eye on the brand’s website to learn more about this year’s sale.

Gap is known to offer big Cyber Monday discounts.

caption You don’t need to leave your house to get half-off at the store. source Thomson Reuters

In previous years, Gap has discounted everything from sweaters to jeans for 50% off. It has also offered continuous sales starting Black Friday into Cyber Monday, so you’ll want to check the brand’s website as it gets closer to the shopping holiday.

Cyber Monday is a great day to stock up on It’s a 10 Haircare products.

caption You’ll be able to buy hair products for less than $10. source It’s a 10 Haircare

It’s a 10 Haircare is offering 25% off its entire website from Black Friday on November 23 to Cyber Monday on November 26.

You can pick up some new clothes during Wildfang’s Cyber Monday sale.

caption The brand sells everything from jackets to jeans. source Wildfang

The brand’s entire website, including sale items, will be discounted for 30% off on November 26.

Typically, you can find everything from clothing to electronics on sale at Kohl’s.

caption Kohl’s is one of many retailers which will begin its holiday sales on Thanksgiving. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Last year, the department-store chain offered its Cyber Monday deals in stores and online, which included 25% off Nike products and up to 60% off various clothing brands.

