Cyber Monday is on December 2, 2019 and we’re rounding up all the best deals in one place — here’s what you need to know

caption The Google Home Mini smart speaker was sold at half price ($25) during Cyber Monday last year. source Google

This year, Cyber Monday falls on December 2.

The sales holiday often features some of the biggest online deals of the year on tech, home goods, clothing, and more. Participating retailers include both big brands and small startups.

Bookmark this page to stay updated on all the latest news about 2019’s Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday is on December 2 this year and falls into the general “Cyber Week” of online sales and deals that takes place around Thanksgiving.

As a continuation of sorts of Black Friday, Cyber Monday gives you another opportunity to save on tech, home goods, clothing, and other deals that you might’ve missed while recovering from Thanksgiving dinner.

Cyber Monday offers a great opportunity to save on all your holiday gifts before the last-minute rush. Whether you want cheap stocking stuffers or big tech gifts, you should be able to find what you need during the sales event.

We’ll be searching through all the sales across the internet to find you only the best of the best Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

Some of the online retailers we already know will have great Cyber Monday deals include Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. Retail startups such as Leesa and Brooklinen also offer really competitive deals. For some, Cyber Monday (or Cyber Week) will be one of the only times of the year when their products are discounted, so we recommend shopping at these smaller brands as well.

You can get an idea about the types of Cyber Monday sales coverage we’ll be writing by browsing our Cyber Monday page from last year. This year, expect similar deals roundups to these:

Bookmark this page to stay updated on all the latest news on Cyber Monday 2019 deals.

We’ll be sharing more information about early and anticipated deals as Cyber Monday 2019 approaches. In the meantime, check out some of the best Cyber Monday deals from last year, below. It’s highly likely that these brands and products will be on sale again this year.

Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker

source Amazon

Google Home Mini

source Google

Fitbit Alta HR

source Amazon

Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

source Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Console

source Walmart

Le Creuset 5 1/4-Qt. Dutch Oven

source Le Creuset

Samsung SmartThings ADT Wireless Home Security Starter Kit

source Amazon

Rent the Runway Unlimited membership

source Rent the Runway

Brooklinen sheets