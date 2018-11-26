7 Cyber Monday deals on headphones that are still going on — from Bose to Beats

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There are thousands of Cyber Monday deals out there, and we’ve rounded up the best ones for you.

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, take a look below at the best deals you can get.

This Cyber Monday, we’ve seen an eclectic range of products on sale at all kinds of retailers – traditional online retailers like Amazon, department stores like Macy’s, big-box stores like Target and Walmart, and even startups.

We’ve been busy rounding up the best deals in tons of different categories, so be sure to check out our full Cyber Monday coverage.

If you’re looking to snag a great deal on a new pair of headphones, it’s not too late. Take a look below at the best headphone deals out there, including the lowest price we’ve ever seen on a popular model of noise cancelling headphones from Bose.

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones on Amazon for $109.99 (originally $299) [You save $189.96], available at Amazon

This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the QuietComfort 25 – you can read more about the headphones and the deal here.

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $199.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $150], available at Best Buy

Sony makes one of our favorite pairs of noise cancelling headphones. Our tech reporter has said wearing them on his commute feels like listening to a private concert.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

These are my go-to travel headphones, but you can save money by buying the wired QC25s pair (see above) and a wireless adapter.

Beats X Wireless Headphones

You can save around 50% on these cult-favorite wireless earbuds from Beats.

JBL E55BT Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones

Best Buy’s impressive Cyber Monday sale brings these premium wireless headphones to a budget-friendly price point.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Sport Headphones

Get a rare discount on Bose’s true wireless earbuds, which won’t fall out of your ears even with intense movement.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

With savings of $120, this is your chance to snag these stylish Beats headphones without cringeing too hard at the pricetag.

The best deal roundups