The top 10 phone deals of Cyber Monday 2018 from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more

It’s not every day you see smartphones on sale, but Cyber Monday is chock full of great prices on excellent phones, including ones from Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, and Honor.

Below, we break down the specs for each smartphone that’s on sale so you know which one to choose. We’ve actually tested nearly every phone on this list, so you can rest assured that these phones are worth your money.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The OnePlus 6 is all the phone you really need. Its normal price is already impressively low for a phone with these kinds of high-end specs, and now that it’s on sale, it’s an absolute steal. The OnePlus 6 boasts a beautiful, 18:9, 6.28-inch, AMOLED screen with almost no bezels. It looks quite a bit like the iPhone XS from the front because it has the same small notch for the 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Inside, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM power the phone. The phone’s battery life is impressive, and OnePlus’ Dash charge tech will give you a full charge in just 30 minutes. The dual lens camera on the back has two sensors – one 16-megapixel and one 20-megapixel – which take excellent pictures and produce the coveted blurred background effect in photos. We think it’s one of the very best smartphones you can buy.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S9 was Samsung’s 2018 flagship phone, so it’s a great buy even though it will soon be replaced by the S10 in the new year. Because it’s on sale, you really can’t go wrong. The 5.8-inch screen is absolutely gorgeous and it doesn’t have a notch, so if those notches infuriate you, you’ll like the S9’s lovely screen. It’s also waterproof.

Tech reviewer after tech reviewer has taken gorgeous photos with the S9 and S9 Plus cameras. The processor is speedy, it has solid battery life, and you can even expand the storage with a MicroSD card – what’s not to love? We call it the best Samsung phone in our buying guide.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is bigger and arguably better than the Galaxy S9 we mentioned above. It comes with a massive 6.4-inch screen that is also mercifully notch-free. The cameras are excellent, and the S-Pen stylus is better than ever, so those of you who like to draw, take notes, and use the S-Pen for other important things will be very happy with this phone.

The Note 9 has a whopping 128GB of storage built in and you can expand it even further with a MircoSD card. Its processor is zippy and fast, it holds a charge much longer than most other flagship phones, and it can juice up wirelessly. The cameras are, needless to say, spectacular as well.

source LG

Amazon’s Prime Exclusive phones come with a “pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa.” They also have ads here and there, but if you don’t mind Amazon all over your phone, you can get a great deal with the LG V35 ThinQ.

It has a 6-inch QHD+ OLED, 18:9 aspect ratio screen that looks bright and color-rich. There’s no notch on this beauty, either. Inside you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage that you can expand to 2 TB with a MicroSD card. The dual 16-megapixel standard-angle and wide-angle rear cameras take excellent pictures, as does the 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie cam. The V35 ThinQ also has facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor for added security.

Given it’s lower price tag this Cyber Monday, it’s a very good deal.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Razer is known for its gaming tech, but it has also made a few phones, including the Razer Phone, which is currently on sale. It has a crisp 5.7-inch, 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution screen with no notch in sight, though it does have chunkier bezels than new flagship phones.

Inside, it’s running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and has 64GB of storage inside that you can expand with a MicroSD card. The battery life is good and it’s an effective phone, though perhaps not one of the best. Still, at this price, it’s a good buy.

source YouTube/MKBHD

Although Apple never puts its phones on sale, carriers often have good deals on the latest and greatest phones from Apple.

Right now, you can get an iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max for $300 off when you add a new line on a device payment plan with a trade-in, or you can get $100 off when you upgrade and trade in your old phone at Verizon. It’s not the best deal, but hey, it’s a deal. On an iPhone. And not just any iPhone – the new ones!

We highly recommend the iPhone XR, which costs a relatively reasonable $750, but still includes the most important new tech on any phone: the latest processor. We also love the iPhone XS and XS Max. They’re higher end and thus they are great buys for tech addicts who want the absolute best, shutterbugs who love high-end camera tech, and people who want a larger (Max) or smaller phone (XS).

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can get the Google Pixel 3 for $200 off at Best Buy with Verizon, or you can get the Pixel XL 2 for $400 off. Both are great deals. The Pixel 2 XL may not be the newest model, but it is still an excellent phone – it was our top pick for the best Android phone before the Pixel 3 launched. The 6-inch Quad HD OLED screen looks great and it doesn’t have a notch.

The processor is also zippy and fast, but the star of the show is the Pixel 2 XL’s cameras. The main camera sports a 12.2-megapixel sensor and cannot be beat on auto-mode – especially in low-light. It remains one of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone.

We highly recommend picking one up – $400 off isn’t a deal you see every day, and we doubt you’ll find a Pixel for this good of a price any time soon.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Moto G6 is the best budget phone for most people with its low price, solid camera, and clean Android software. It’s a great deal at Best Buy this Cyber Monday. Its 5.7-inch Full HD (1080p) screen is sharp and clear, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor is fast when paired with 3GB of RAM. The 32GB of storage is decent as is the option to expand it via a Micro SD card up to 256GB. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security.

The G6 has an improved 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-lens camera setup, which is quite good, and selfie-takers will be pleased with the 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery should last you a full day, and it charges up quickly with Motorola’s TurboPower charging, which promises to give you six hours of use after 15 minutes of charging.

source Honor

The Honor View 10 is a solid mid-range phone with a very good price tag this Cyber Monday. It has a 5.99-inch screen with an 18:9 display ratio with no notch. It comes in very nice black and blue colorways and has the look of a high-end flagship phone.

The Kirin 970 chipset and 6GB of RAM make for a reasonably fast phone and the 128GB of storage is very high for a phone in this price range. The View 10 also has an excellent set of dual cameras on the back, including a 20-megapixel monochrome lens and a 16-megapixel RGB lens.

It’s a good deal, but you can only use it with your SIM card if you have T-Mobile or AT&T in the US, as it’s a GSM-only phone.

source Honor

The Honor 7X is made by the same company as the Honor View 10 we mentioned above. It, too, only works on GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T in the US. If you’re on one of those networks, you’re in luck, because this sale price is quite good.

The 7X has a 5.93-inch, 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution screen and no notch. The dual-lens 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back take decent photos that won’t disappoint you. Inside, you get a Kirin chip, 3GB RAM, and 32 GB storage, which is expandable with a MicroSD card.

Although it’s not a high-end phone, it is a good budget phone that’s on sale for a reasonable price.

source Shayanne Gal / Business Insider

