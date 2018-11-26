11 standout Cyber Monday deals on speakers — from the likes of Bose, Sonos, and JBL

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The web is full of indoor and outdoor audio deals this Cyber Monday, give your weary eyes a rest and let us do what we do best.

We’ve found the best speaker deals for all within most budgets.

While they may be a little pickier than your average gift recipient, don’t forget the audiophiles in your life this holiday season.

Scouring the web for deals on audio equipment can be a headache and a half, and then some if you don’t quite know what you’re after.

We spent the morning sifting and sorting through the seemingly endless list of Cyber Monday sales in all things sound, from wireless and Bluetooth to waterproof, dustproof, and all-around life-proof (and for those particular audiophiles who can manage to take good care of their stuff, we’ve got a couple of top-notch picks as well).

So, without further ado, rock on with your bad self and pick out a new set of speakers this Cyber Monday. You (and/or they, as the case may be) deserve it.

A miniature powerhouse of a Bluetooth speaker

source Amazon

Water-resistant down to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7 water- and shock-proof), Bose’ speakers are usually on the pricier side, but the SoundLink Micro is far more within reach than usual. The only downside is that apart from the USB charging port, there are no wired connection ports.

A waterproof, submersible, all-around disaster-proof speaker that fits into a cupholder

source Amazon

This is the be-all and end-all of outdoors speakers within most reasonable budgets. It floats, it fits into a cup holder (which means, like, in your cooler seat, in your console, in your pool toys, or pretty much anything with a cupholder). Plus, the 360 degrees of LED lighting comes in handy as one might imagine, and the company claims that it’ll hold a charge for over 50 hours of playtime. Oh, and it sounds pretty darn good with a four-inch passive bass speaker and omnidirectional Hi-Fi sound. You get the idea. It’s worth it.

A slim and sleek but loud subwoofer system

source Amazon

If you’re looking to fill a room with dense, deep sound, and get over 100,000 free radio stations along with it, look no further than the SONOS SUB Subwoofer System. Fair warning, though: It gets loud.

A Bluetooth-ready rock and roll classic, in stereo

source Marshall

If you haven’t heard of Marshall amplifiers, you might well have been living under a rock for the last half-century. But, if you were unaware that the ultimate brand of rock and roll amps made speakers, too, you’re forgiven – and in luck: Marshall’s Kilburn Portable Bluetooth speaker is currently 50% off on Amazon through Cyber Monday (or until supplies last).

It’s got the raw, crunchy, rock and roll sound Marshall is known for, and might even be a little more balanced than the notorious, yet beloved crunch that their guitar speakers deliver (something you wouldn’t necessarily want in a stereo speaker).

A space-age-looking, punch-packing wireless speaker system

caption A space-age-looking, punch-packing wireless speaker system source harman/kardon

This might be the steal of the week. Sleek and streamlined as anything, this flat little device produces an astonishing basso profundo. You’ll likely not see this deceptively loud disk on sale anywhere near this price until this time next year when something newer, and potentially thinner and better, takes its place. The only downside is that the five-hour lithium-ion battery charge won’t last, which, together with its over seven-pound weight, keeps it prohibitively dysfunctional as a portable device.

A portable waterproof speaker from JBL (at a steal)

source JBL

Water-resistant down to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7-rated, this lithium-ion-powered speaker lasts up to 12 hours and boasts great sound (if a little light on the bass end, but then it can be connected to other speakers).

A much louder, but less portable and waterproof JBL speaker

source Amazon

The JBL XTREME takes the cake for small speakers with big sound due to its dual external passive radiators and small feet that put out a solid low end. It also allows you to connect three devices at once so you won’t have to fight (as much) over the Bluetooth connection. The only downside is that it’s not waterproof, and barely water-resistant (though it is splashproof).

The water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker of the year

source Ultimate Ears Instagram

A massive 100-foot Bluetooth range and an astounding 20-hour battery life made the UE Megaboom one of Insider Picks’ favorite speakers this year. Water-resistant down to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7 water- and shock-proof), the UE WONDERBOOM is a favorite around the Insider Picks office with superb 360-degree sound and near indestructibility.

A highly portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker

source Amazon

This is just the miniature version of the speaker above, which if you can spring for it (and of course, pack it), is worth the jump. Water-resistant down to one meter for 30 minutes (IPX7 water- and shock-proof), the UE WONDERBOOM is a favorite around the Insider Picks office with superb 360-degree sound, a long charge, and a cute little lanyard loop.

An affordable, portable Bluetooth speaker for under $10

source Best Buy

Are there bigger, better, louder portable speakers? Of course. But at $9.99? Good luck. I tested the Insignia Wave 2 beside a SCOSCHE’s BOOMBUOY, which I bought for my boat, and liked its sound better. The only problem was that it wasn’t waterproof. Still, for a knock-around speaker, this is hard to…knock.

A ceiling-bouncing addition to their (or your) surround sound system

source Amazon

100-watt power handling capabilities, a four-inch copper-spun woofer, and a one-inch aluminum tweeter that conform to Dolby Atmos specs mean you can stack these things up for the surround sound experience of your dreams. Just the pair will also do you just fine, though.

