Cyber Monday TV deals are already available — you can save on TVs from Vizio, LG, Sony, Samsung, and more

Cyber Monday is a great time to shop for all sorts of electronics, from laptops and tablets to kitchen gadgets and large appliances – especially if you missed Black Friday.

Many of the best TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more are on sale for Cyber Monday.

These are the best Cyber Monday TV deals we’ve found so far, but stay tuned for more updates.

You can find all of the best Cyber Monday tech deals beyond just TV here. To save more on Cyber Monday 2019, visit Business Insider Coupons.

Many people think of Black Friday as the best day to shop for TVs. But that’s not your only chance to score deals; some stores will offer the same (or even better) discounts on Cyber Monday, the Monday following Thanksgiving. Some of the best tech deals you’ll find will be on TVs, at all price points, from brands across the board.

If you’re determined to shop on Cyber Monday, you’ll see a laundry list of deals at any online store you check. But not all deals are created equal, and in the midst of the holiday gift shopping frenzy, it can be difficult to figure out what’s actually a bargain.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can shop right now. We’ll be adding new deals as they’re announced.

The best TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Below, we break down why each of these Cyber Monday TV deals are worth buying.

LG 65-inch C9 OLED 4K TV

LG’s 2019 C9 OLED is one of the absolute best 65-inch 4K HDR TVs, and we’ve never seen it on sale for less than it is right now. It was on sale for $1,999 at Newegg for Black Friday, but now it’s even cheaper at $1,799.

The TV’s OLED panel offers excellent black levels, contrast, and viewing angles that are far better than what you get with a traditional LCD or QLED TV. LG also included HDR playback with Dolby Vision support. The TV has wide color gamut coverage, HDMI 2.1 ports, a voice remote, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Note: Newegg is offering the Tv through a third-party reseller. Best Buy, Amazon, and other major retailers are selling it for approximately $2,100 – Steven Cohen

LG 65-inch B9 OLED 4K TV

LG’s most affordable 65-inch OLED TV is an even better buy than usual with this $500 discount. The B9 may have a slightly less powerful processor than the C9, but it still features the same great OLED panel you’ll get on LG’s more expensive TVs. The B9 offers superior black levels, contrast, and viewing angles over traditional LCD and QLED displays. LG also included HDR playback with Dolby Vision support. Plus, the TV has wide color gamut coverage, HDMI 2.1 ports, a voice remote, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. If you miss the C9 deal at Newegg, definitely try to get this one. – Steven Cohen

Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K TV

For less than $900, VIZIO’s mid-range 2019 65-inch Quantum TV offers some of the best picture quality for its class. The panel uses quantum dots, 200 zones of full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision support, and up to 1,100 nits of brightness to ensure that you see a great image. The TV’s HDR and color reproduction rival LCD TVs that cost more. Even though Vizio’s SmartCast streaming platform doesn’t have as many apps as some others, you can cast a larger selection of streaming services to the TV from an Android or iOS device. – Steven Cohen

Sony 65-inch A8G OLED 4K TV

Sony’s A8G OLED TV is for $800 off its regular price for Cyber Monday. It may not have the advanced processing power of Son’s high-end A9G TV, but the A8G still offers impressive performance with deep black levels, wide color gamut coverage, and Dolby Vision HDR support. The set also has the Android TV platform built in, so you get a good selection of apps. Thanks to Sony’s unique Acoustic Surface technology, you can even turn the screen into a speaker. – Steven Cohen

Samsung 65-inch Q70R QLED 4K TV

Samsung’s Q70R is the company’s most affordable 2019 QLED TV thanks to this $1,000 discount. It has full-array local dimming technology, which allows for deeper blacks levels compared to lower-end LCD TVs. Although Samsung’s TVs don’t include Dolby Vision capabilities, the Q70R does support the competing HDR10+ format. The TV also uses quantum dot color, voice control via the Bixby voice assistant, and Samsung’s Tizen-powered smart TV platform. – Steven Cohen

TCL 75-inch 75R615 Roku 4K TV

If you want a Roku smart TV with a nice big screen, this 75-inch TCL 4K HDR TV offers great value with its $100 discount. Although it doesn’t have quantum dot technology, the display still offers wide color support and 160-zones of full-array local dimming for deep black levels and great HDR performance. The Roku TV platform also gives you access to most of the best streaming apps. – Steven Cohen

Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K TV

VIZIO’s flagship 65-inch Quantum TV got a $700 discount at Costco, making it an even better buy. With a brightness that goes up to 3,000 nits, the Quantum X is one of the brightest 4K TVs on the market from any brand. It also offers impressive HDR performance and its quantum dot technology enables great wide color gamut capabilities. The SmartCast platform lets you access select streaming services via the display’s on-screen interface and an even larger assortment of apps from a separate Android or iOS mobile device. – Steven Cohen

Samsung 82-inch Q900 8K QLED TV

If you want an 8K TV, you can get a whopping $5,000 discount on Samsung’s giant-sized 82-inch Q900 QLED TV. Although actual 8K content isn’t really available yet, the TV uses advanced upscaling to enhance lower-resolution videos like 4K or 1080p. Full-array local dimming and quantum dots provide deep black levels, and you get bright, colorful HDR performance with HDR10+ support. The TV also includes Bixby voice control and Samsung’s smart TV platform. – Steven Cohen

Vizio 65-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV

VIZIO’s entry-level 65-inch Quantum TV is on sale for $650, making it a great deal if you want to upgrade to a new wide-color 4K HDR TV without paying upward of $1,000. Performance isn’t quite as great as it is on the company’s more expensive models, but with 90 zones of full-array local dimming, up to 600 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support, the TV offers great HDR playback for its price. VIZIO’s SmartCast platform also lets you cast from mobile devices, and you can control it with your voice, thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. – Steven Cohen

Samsung 82-inch Q60 QLED 4K TV

The 82-inch version of Samsung’s entry-level QLED TV model is on sale for $1,800 off its list price. The TV has quantum dot color technology and support for HDR10+ content, so you get a good picture even without full-array local dimming. Like other Samsung TVs, it supports Bixby voice control and works with Google Assistant and Alexa devices. – Steven Cohen

TCL 65-inch S425 Roku 4K TV

This super affordable TCL TV doesn’t include many of the buzzy TV features like local dimming, quantum dots, or Dolby Vision, but the 65-inch S425 TV still gives you good entry-level 4K performance for its price. The set has basic HDR capabilities and great streaming app support thanks to the Roku smart TV platform. We named TCL’s S425 series one of the best affordable TV for 2019. – Steven Cohen

Best Cyber Monday TV deals by store

Best Buy TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Samsung TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019

BJ’s TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Target TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Costco TV deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

What brand of TV is the best?

To find the best TV brand for you, you’ll first want to figure out your price range: TCL and Insignia sell a number of widely recommended budget TVs, while Samsung, Sony, and LG are better known for high-end devices.

If you plan on using your TV’s native interface (rather than connecting a streaming stick), you should also research various brands’ operating systems. LG’s smart TVs run the company’s voice-enabled, highly advanced WebOS, while TCL’s TVs run the Roku interface.

You’ll also want to consider the resolution you’re looking for, the size you want, and the number of ports you need (if you plan on connecting a lot of peripherals). – Monica Chin

The best TV brands include:

Will TV prices drop after Christmas?

Some TVs may see lower prices after Christmas than they do on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But keep in mind that Cyber Monday is the only day of the year when just about every television is certain to see a discount. It’s possible that the TV you want will keep its low price through the new year – but this won’t be the case for all TVs, so make sure you’ve done your research if you plan to sit Cyber Monday out. – Monica Chin

What are the best TVs for 2019?

The best TVs for 2019 include:

LG C8 OLED TV: The $1,245 OLED C8P provides an incredible viewing experience. It also features LG’s state-of-the-art WebOS, powered by the company’s top-notch a9 processor. And it’s much better value than many luxury OLED TVs, which can cost multiple thousands of dollars.

TCL 6 Series Roku TV: The $530 TCL 6-Series is our favorite 4K TV under $650. It’s one of the only TVs at its price point to feature contrast control zones, which can adjust brightness only in certain areas to add dynamic contrast. It’s the closest you can get to an OLED panel at a budget price. It’s also powered by Roku TV, which is easy to use and features thousands of apps.

Sony A9F OLED TV: If you’re seeking a truly premium set, we recommend the $2,100 Sony Bravia A9F. It has speakers built into its kickstand which use the TV’s surface area to disperse sound throughout your living room. It runs Android Oreo, which is simple to navigate and integrated seamlessly with Google Play apps and Google Assistant. And most importantly, it delivers the most breathtaking picture of any TV on the market.

Vizio P-Series: Vizio’s mid-range P-Series is the best TV for the money. The picture quality is comparable to that of Samsung’s QLED panels, providing a very bright picture that supports HDR content. Vizio’s TVs work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can cast up content from your phone or computer with Vizio’s SmartCast feature.

Samsung Q8 Series: Samsung’s Q8FN is the best TV for gamers. It offers an excellent 13ms response time, and a 120Hz panel, and it supports FreeSync, an open-source refresh-rate technology which enables the TV to sync its own refresh rate with the output of the connected device. The result: You’ll have a smooth experience playing games running at high frame rates. – Monica Chin

What is the best TV for the money?

The best TVs for the money include:

TCL 55-inch S425 Series: The best TV for your money is TCL’s 55-inch S425 series. It’s powered by Roku TV’s exceptional smart interface, offers thousands of built-in apps, and delivers a decent picture as well. And it sports ports galore, including three HDMI ports, a USB 2.0, an Ethernet jack, a video composite, and an optical audio output. NOTE: Only available from Third-Party sellers on Amazon

Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition: The Toshiba is our favorite affordable TV with Amazon Alexa built in. It runs Amazon’s Fire TV interface (the one you get if you stick a Fire TV stick into another set) and provides Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and pretty much any other streaming service you want.

LG 50-inch UM7300: While you may see the word “LG” and think “expensive,” the 49-inch 7300 is just $349.99, and it delivers the best picture quality of its price range. It supports HDR10, and comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in.

TCL Roku 49-inch S405: TCL’s 49-inch S405 is the best TV under $400. Like the S425, this set runs Roku’s excellent platform, providing Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more. And at just 49 inches wide, it’s a great option for bedrooms, dorms, and smaller spaces.

Insignia 39-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition: For the ultra-budget-minded, Insignia’s $160 Fire TV is the best television under $200. It has a small screen and only offers 1080p resolution, but it also offers all the smart features of the Fire TV platform, and supports Alex voice control. You also get a decent array of ports, including three HDMI, one USB, an antenna input, and a composite input. – Monica Chin

What is the best 50-inch TV for the money?

The best TV for the money is the TCL 65-inch S425 series. At $249.99 from Amazon, it’s the best TV you can get for under $500.

The S425 comes with the Roku streaming platform, which grants you easy access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and whatever other streaming platforms you like. Its LED display delivers better colors and contrast than other TVs in its price category. – Monica Chin

