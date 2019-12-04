15 of the best Cyber Week deals you can shop right now

Cyber Monday may be over, but plenty of your favorite retailers are still offering great Cyber Week deals throughout the rest of the week.

The best Cyber Week deals include $15 off a pair of Apple Airpods plus four free months of Apple Music ($40 value), $300 off a Leesa mattress, $200 off a Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum and more.

To potentially save even more on your Cyber Week shopping, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.

Cyber Monday may officially be over, but there are still plenty of residual deals to shop during Cyber Week. Many retailers are extending their discounts throughout the week, so if you didn’t get a chance to shop on Monday, you’re in luck.

From big-box retailers to startups, there are many places you can find Cyber Week deals. Whether you missed out on the Cyber Monday rush and just want to treat yourself, or are looking for a great holiday gift for anyone on your list, you’ll find yourself flush with options that are seriously discounted for Cyber Week. To make it easier for you to shop, we’ve rounded up a list of 15 of the best Cyber Week deals you can find now. We don’t know exactly when all of these deals will end, so if you see something you like, we suggest shopping today.

The top 5 best Cyber Week deals of 2019:

More Cyber Week 2019 deals:

A KitchenAid stand mixer

source Target

If you’re an amateur baker, a KitchenAid stand mixer will make you feel like a pro. If you’re actually a pro, it will surely speed up the process. A 300-watt motor and ten different speeds have all of your kneading, whipping, and mixing needs covered, so you get the perfect consistency every time whether you’re making an airy meringue or a thick cookie dough. If you want the ability to make even larger batches, you can still find bigger models on sale right now.

An Amazon Echo Dot

source Amazon

Our pick for the best affordable smart speaker, the Echo Dot packs some serious sound into its small size. While it may not be as robust as its larger counterparts, it’s a great value for the price. For beginners looking to smarten up their home, an Echo Dot is an easy choice.

A DNA testing kit

source Amazon

DNA test kits are becoming increasingly popular. They feed our curiosity to know more about who we are and can also provide us with practical information by connecting us to long-lost relatives and understanding family health history. With a database of over 10 million users, AncestryDNA‘s kit is a popular choice. It was a favorite deal among Business Insider readers during Cyber Week last year, and at 40% off, we think it will be this year too.

A pair of Apple AirPods

source Best Buy

As some of the most popular earbuds around, Apple AirPods rarely go on sale. Right now, you can get the latest model of AirPods (and its charging case) for $15 off at Best Buy. While it might not seem like much, you’ll also get four free months of Apple Music – which is a $40 value.

A robot vacuum

source Amazon

Most of us would agree that a clean home is important. But, most of us would also agree that vacuuming can often feel like a time suck. A robot vacuum is a perfect solution – it cleans your floors and you don’t even have to lift a finger. The iRobot Roomba 675 connects to an app on your phone, so you can program the vacuum to clean your floors anytime, even when you’re not home. It saves you time, effort, and it’s pretty fun to watch it work its magic.

A pair of over-ear headphones

source Amazon

At under $300, this is the best price we’ve seen on this high-quality pair of noise-canceling headphones. Ergonomically designed and foldable, these headphones provide all-day comfort and are easy to take on the go. Alexa is built right in and every pair even has a “smart listening” feature that adjusts the noise-canceling levels based on your surroundings.

Read more about the Sony Noise Cancelling Over the Ear Headphones here.

A Leesa Hybrid mattress

source Leesa

You spend almost a third of your life asleep, so it’s worth it to invest in a high-quality mattress. The Leesa Hybrid is our top pick for the best mattress you can buy. It’s pricey, but with a balance of firm support and cloud-like softness (as one of our reporters puts it) it’s comfortable for just about any type of sleeper. With Leesa’s 100-night trial you have more than enough time to test out the mattress and see how you feel before committing – a nice feature considering the price of the purchase.

A limited-edition Monopoly game

source Amazon

Just in time for the movie theater launch of Frozen 2 comes this limited-edition version of the classic board game. It was one of Amazon’s bestselling products on Cyber Monday and you can still get it now for 30% off. It’s a fun holiday gift for board-game lovers and Frozen fans alike.

A Revlon One-Step Dryer

source Amazon

Achieving a salon-style blowout at home is no easy feat. If your attempts at adding volume with a round brush have been futile, you’ll love the Revlon One-Step. It combines a blow dryer and a round brush into one device so you can add volume and shine to your strands quickly and easily. I’m an amateur at using heat-styling tools and even I have been able to dry my hair quickly, without it getting flat I think this hairdryer is super easy to use, fast, and effective, especially considering the price.

Bombas socks

source Bombas

Whether you go for knee-highs, ankle socks, or no-shows, you can’t go wrong with Bombas. Every pair is designed thoughtfully to solve common sock-related annoyances, like heels that slip when you walk and fabrics that trap heat. For every pair of Bombas sold, a pair is donated to someone in need – the company has donated well over 25 million pairs to date.

Read our full review of Bombas socks here.

A Fitbit fitness tracker

source Amazon

This Fitbit is a smartwatch and a fitness tracker all in one. With features like 24/7 activity and sleep tracking, water resistance, call and text capabilities, and more, you can wear it pretty much everywhere. While you can find the Inspire HR at other retailers, this is the best price we’ve come across.

A Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera bundle

source Target

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a fun way to snap pictures and make instant memories, making it a top pick on most of our holiday gift guides. This exclusive Target bundle includes a camera, a frame, a roll of film, two clipboards, and a little wallet album – everything you need to take and display your pictures. Right now, you can get 25% off the bundle, plus you’ll also get a $15 Target gift card with the purchase.

A Dyson cord-free vacuum

source Best Buy

Dyson’s most advanced cord-free vacuum comes at a high price of $700. One of our reporters says the vacuum, while decidedly expensive, is worth it for its superb suction power, lightweight construction, and LCD screen that lets you seamlessly switch cleaning modes and provides useful information like reminders that the filter needs to be cleaned. You can find it for the same price at Best Buy and Walmart if you prefer shopping there, but at Dyson you’ll also get a free floor dock ($130 value) and a free toolkit ($75 value) with your purchase.

A Trtl travel pillow

source Amazon

Most of us have come to accept that we just won’t get a great night’s sleep when traveling on a plane. The Trtl pillow can at least help make it better. It’s our favorite travel pillow around for its low profile, easily portable design and surprisingly substantial neck support. Right now, you can find deals on the classic Trtl pillow as well as the brand’s other models when you shop on Amazon.

Read our full review of the Trtl Pillow here.

An Instant Pot Duo

source Target

The Instant Pot is one of our favorite kitchen gadgets. It’s extremely versatile and can help you make everything from perfectly fluffy rice to juicy pulled pork with ease. The 6-Quart Duo is our favorite model because it strikes a nice balance between price and performance, and is just the right size. At just $50 right now, it’s a great entry-point into the world of pressure cooking.

See more Cyber Week 2019 sales and deals