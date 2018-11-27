10 great Cyber Monday tech deals that are still going on right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Cyber Monday is technically over, but some of the best tech deals we saw on November 26 are still running right now.

Bose’s QuietComfort35 headphones are still $50 off, and new subscribers can still sign up for a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited and/or Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1.

Cyber Monday is technically over, but you haven’t missed out on all of the best tech deals.

We found 10 that are still going on right now. You can save on headphones from Bose, a 4K TV from Sony, Philips Hue light bulbs, and plenty more. There are also deals to be had for new subscribers to different Amazon services, like Kindle Unlimited and Music Unlimited.

Amazon Echo: $30 off

The Echo smart speaker uses Alexa to accomplish any number of tasks, from answering questions to reordering supplies on Amazon.

Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription: $29 off

For only $1, new subscribers can get three months of access to a library of over 1 million books, which you can read on a Kindle, iOS or Android phone, or tablet.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 3 speaker: $290 off

A lot of people who want an audiophile-worthy speaker system don’t have the space for one, but Harman Kardon’s Onyx is a great compromise. The stationary Bluetooth speaker has a two-woofer two-tweeter system that can deliver balanced sound that doesn’t distort at high volumes. It’s bigger than most portable Bluetooth speakers, but a lot smaller than a traditional stereo.

Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $400 off

A good TV is at the heart of any home theater setup, and this 65″ 4K TV from Sony is a solid choice for less than $1,000 right now. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Philips Hue smart light bulb starter kit: $70 off

Spending $150 on a set of light bulbs is a lot, which is why this is a particularly awesome Cyber Week deal. Choose from 16 million colors and shades of white and control them with an app or with your voice.

Bose SoundSport truly wireless headphones: $30 off

Bose’s truly wireless earbuds are a must-have for gym-goers. They get five hours of battery life and come with eartips in three sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II: $50 off

Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and right now, Amazon is having a great sale on one of the company’s most popular models.

Blink indoor home security camera: $33 off

No matter where you live, it never hurts to put up some extra safety and security measures around your home. The Blink indoor home security camera is easy to set up, and unlike other systems, there are no monthly fees or contracts involved.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription: $29 off

Amazon Music Unlimited has all of the same great features as its competitors, Apple Music and Spotify: a catalog of millions of songs, the ability to download them for offline listening, and no ads. The difference? Right now, new subscribers can get three months of the service for only $0.99

ChefSteps Joule sous vide: $36 off

If you want a compact, high-tech sous vide machine that is powerful enough to get water up to temperature quickly, look no further than the ChefSteps Joule.