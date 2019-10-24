Cyberport Catalyses Growth in Tech Investment

Fuelling the rise in corporate venture funding with regional heavyweights at the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2019 on Nov 5-6

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 Oct 2019 – Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF), Cyberport’s annual major tech investment event, will return on 5-6 November. The event will map out the latest trends in the tech venture capital market with a world class roster of top investors, industry leaders, tech companies in the region, as well as rising stars from the Cyberport community through a plethora of illuminating keynotes and panel discussions. Cyberport will also be announcing the investment-matching achievements of its investment platform Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) as it celebrates its second anniversary.





The event’s overarching theme “New Frontier of Tech Venturing” will uncover the multi-faceted dimensions of tech funding, including the rise of corporate venturing, outlook on the tech investment scene in the US, China and the Belt & Road region, strategy formulation for family and early stage investments, new funding tech platforms and more.





Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport, states that, “As corporations have come to realise how innovation and technology is essential to gaining a competitive edge, the appetite for strategic investment in the area is stronger than ever before. We are pleased to see the growing desire for digital transformation and continuous growth in corporate venturing. As a key driver of Hong Kong’s new economy, Cyberport will continue to connect venture capitalist, enterprises and start-ups through the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum, the Cyberport Investors Network and its vast enterprise network to find solutions for market pain points and bridge potential start-ups with investors.”





To showcase Cyberport companies’ cutting edge innovative technologies and facilitate investment matching, over 30 local start-ups, including many from the Cyberport Community, will showcase their products and solutions at the Innovator Showcase, while the Founder Stage will feature start-ups in the fields of FinTech, InsurTech, digital entertainment, esports, and smart living to pitch their innovative projects to investors. One-on-one onsite meetings will also be pre-scheduled based on mutual investment appetites and funding demands via the forum’s exclusive online Investor Matching platform to facilitate investment and fundraising opportunities.





This year’s forum has an impressive line-up of more than 40 rising stars and top experts from major industry players such as Gobi Partners China, Tencent Investment, IESE Business School, C Ventures, PM Equity Partner, Telstra Ventures, China Resources Capital Management, CLP Holdings Limited, Prudential Corporation Asia, Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Happiness Capital, Radiant Venture Capital, Hendale Capital and CoCoon Ignite Ventures amongst many others.





Michael Zhu, Managing Partner of Gobi Partners China, will headline the event with an in-depth overview of current market development as well as future trend predictions of the high-tech venture investment in China and along the Belt and Road countries. Josemaria Siota, Director of Research of IESE Business School, will also dispel myths of corporate venturing backed by results from his recent report findings.





Other panel discussions will explore industry related hot topics such as family ventures, early stage investing and investor-investee synergy, innovative funding platforms disrupting the tech capital market, and tech investment market outlook along the Belt & Road region and China. There will also be discussions about the US-China tech cold war impacting start-ups and cross-border capital flow.





Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) continues to facilitate investment-matching as it celebrates its second anniversary





Through CIN, which was established specifically for the Cyberport Community, Cyberport has helped start-ups raise capital while offering investment insight and experience. The network has achieved remarkable investment-matching partnerships for the Cyberport community over the past two years. Cindy Chow, Executive Director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, will succeed Duncan Chiu, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Radiant Venture Capital, at the forum as the new steering group chairperson to continue to build on his success and accelerate the growth of the start-up environment in Hong Kong.





CVCF is a highly anticipated flagship tech venture event for investors and entrepreneurs in the digital technology domain. For more details of the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2019 programme rundown and full speaker line-up, please visit: http://cvcf.cyberport.hk/





Members of the media interested in interviewing the speakers can fill in the interview request form and email it to wendy.chan@creativegp.com by 1 Nov 2019.

