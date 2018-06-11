There was a hidden message in the trailer for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ — here’s what to expect from the game everyone’s going crazy over

source CD Projekt Red

During the Microsoft’s press conference at the E3 conference, CD Projekt Red showed a trailer for their hugely-anticipated upcoming game, “Cyberpunk 2077.”

By inverting the colors in a part of the trailer, a message from the developers can be found that gives some additional information about the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t have microtransactions, and there will be free downloadable content, according to the message in the video. There’s still no release date, though.

CD Projekt Red adopted a similar philosophy for its last blockbuster game, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.”

CD Projekt Red hasn’t said much publicly about its upcoming and highly-anticipated singleplayer roleplaying game, “Cyberpunk 2077” – but we got our first taste this week when it debuted a trailer during Microsoft’s press conference at the E3 event.

That trailer hid more detail than we originally thought, too.

At the beginning of the presentation, the screen was made to look like the conference was being hacked. Polygon dug into that sequence a little further, and discovered that by inverting the colors at just the right moment, a message was revealed.

source Polygon / CD Projekt Red

Here are the highlights of the message. You can read the whole thing a little further below.

There isn’t a set release date: ” “Quality is the only thing that drives us,” the developers say in the message. “It’s the beauty of being an independent studio and your own publisher.”

” “Quality is the only thing that drives us,” the developers say in the message. “It’s the beauty of being an independent studio and your own publisher.” Downloadable content will be free, and the game won’t have digital rights protection: “As for DRM, CP2077, will be 100 percent DRM-free on PC.” In other words, you won’t need to be online to play it, and it won’t have any other kinds of invasive copy protection.

“As for DRM, CP2077, will be 100 percent DRM-free on PC.” In other words, you won’t need to be online to play it, and it won’t have any other kinds of invasive copy protection. There aren’t any microtransactions: “In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?”

“In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?” The game will be “big,” but CD Projekt Red has no idea just how big yet: “Once we put it all together, we will openly tell you what you can expect,” CD Projekt Red says. And we promise we’ll do this before we start talking about pre-orders or ask anything of you.”

It gets even better: Earlier in the trailer, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where seemingly-random numbers and letters scroll fast down the screen. Those were actually codes redeemable on the Steam PC gaming store for free copies of smash-hit “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” CD Projekt Red’s previous game.

The full hidden message:

It’s been over 2077 days since we announced our plan to develop Cyberpunk 2077. We released a CGI trailer, gave some interviews and… went dark. Normal procedure for these kinds of things – you announce a game and then shut up, roll up your sleeves and get to work. We wanted to give you the Witcher 3 and both expansions first, which is why this period of staying silent was longer than we planned. Sorry for that.

As soon as we concluded work on Blood and Wine, we were able to go full speed ahead with CP2077’s pre-production. But we chose to remain silent. Why? At she point we made the decisions to resume talking about the game when we have something to show. Something meaningful and substantial. This is because we do realize you’ve been impatiently waiting for a very long time, and we wouldn’t like anyone to feel that we’re taking this for granted. On the contrary – it gives us a lot of extra motivation. The hype is real, so the sweat and tears need to be real, too 🙂

But to the point. Today is the day. If you’re seeing this, it means you saw the trailer. – our vision for Cyberpunk, an alternative version of the future where America is in pieces, megacorporations control all aspects of civilized life, and gangs rule the rest. And, while this world is full of adrenaline, don’t let the car chases and guns mislead you. Cyberpunk 2077 is a true single player, story-driven RPG. You’ll be able to create your own character and… well, you’ll get to know the rest of what show at our booth at E3. Be on the lookout for the previews!

Before we finish, you probably have some questions,

1. When?

When we told you we would only release the game when it’s ready, we meant it. We’re definitely much closer to a release date than we were back then 😉 but it’s still not the time to confirm anything, so patience is still required. Quality is the only thing that drives us. It’s the beauty of being an independent studio and your own publisher.

2. How big?

Seriously big, but… to be honest, we have no bloody clue at this point in time. Once we put it all together, we will openly tell you what you can expect. And we promise we’ll do this before we start talking about pre-orders or ask anything of you.

3. Free DLC/Expansions/DRM

Expect nothing less than you got with The Witcher 3. As for DRM, CP2077, will be 100% DRM-free on PC.

4. Microtransactions?

In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?

Once again, thank you for your patience. If you have a minute, do visit cyberpunk.net and share your opinion (about anything) with us. We read everything you posted we treat it very seriously.

Yours,

CD PROJEKT RED Team