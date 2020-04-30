Tesla Cybertruck competitor Bollinger has a new electric pickup that can be customized for any kind of work use

caption Look at all of the possibilities. source Bollinger Motors

Bollinger has plans for an all-electric, chassis-cab truck platform.

It can be used as a tow truck, a box truck, or a bucket truck.

The possibilities are endless.

The world needs more electric trucks. They’re versatile, usable, customizable, they look cool – and because they don’t run on fuel, they’re even better.

And if you want an electric truck with endless possibilities for customization, Bollinger Motors’ upcoming all-electric, chassis-cab truck platform might be what you’re looking for.

It’s called the Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab, and the company said in a Thursday announcement that it wants to sell the truck in late 2021. Both full-cab and cutaway-cab versions will be available.

Anyone can buy a B2 Chassis Cab – pedestrian casuals such as you and me, or people who need them for commercial purposes, like landscapers or construction workers.

Sure, it’s not available yet. But we can dream.

Check it out.

The Bollinger B2 Chassis Cab is an all-electric, medium-duty pickup truck platform.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 2 Door. source Bollinger Motors

Bollinger is one of a few companies planning to rival the big-name Tesla Cybertruck with its own electric offering, such as Rivian and Nikola. The GMC Hummer will also be revived as an EV, with General Motors claiming it will have 1,000 horsepower.

Bollinger filed the provisional patent application for the truck in November 2019.

As you can see from the renderings, it’s a half-truck with a flatbed.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 2 Door. source Bollinger Motors

You could theoretically fit it with whatever you wanted.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 2 Door. source Bollinger Motors

The B2CC has a 5,000-pound payload.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 4 Door. source Bollinger Motors

It will be built on Bollinger’s all-wheel-drive platform that’s found in Bollinger’s other two vehicles: the B1 Sport Utility Truck and B2 Pickup.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab. source Bollinger Motors

It’ll be available with either a two- or four-door cab, and with various wheelbase lengths — it’s up to you.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 4 Door. source Bollinger Motors

It’ll also be fitted with a number of goodies.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab 4 Door. source Bollinger Motors

In addition to a 120-kWh battery pack, there will be electronic traction control, electronic stability control, hydraulic power steering, self-leveling suspension, and independent front and rear suspension.

And a 10-kW onboard charger and inverter for power tools.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab Box Truck. source Bollinger Motors

Bollinger claims it is the world’s first and only medium-duty, all-electric chassis-cab truck platform.

caption Bollinger Motors B2 Chassis Cab Bucket Truck. source Bollinger Motors

It will be designed, engineered, and built entirely in the US.

source Bollinger Motors

The company says it’s ideal for municipalities, parks services, emergency-response vehicles, airports, construction, landscaping, electricians, security, and more.