Cycle & Carriage is now in the car leasing business – and you can rent a car for S$57 for a whole day

Automotive group Cycle & Carriage Singapore is officially in the car leasing business, the company said on Thursday (July 25).

In a press statement, the company said its leasing options include daily rentals, long-term car rentals of up to three years, as well as car leasing for private hire services.

Cycle & Carriage Leasing will also lease and manage fleets for ride-hailing firm Gojek.

The company’s fleet will comprise largely of brands represented by Cycle & Carriage Singapore, namely Kia Cerato, Kia Stonic, Kia Niro Hybrid as well as Mitsubishi Attrage. Other car makes, such as the 7-seater Maxus G10, will also be made available in future, it said.

According to Cycle & Carriage Singapore, private hire renters will have access to a dedicated customer service personnel, 24/7 roadside assistance, and Cycle & Carriage Singapore’s servicing network, which includes a service line that is dedicated to private hire customers.

A check on the company’s website shows a total of six car models available for rent at the moment. Of these, four are available brand new.

According to the listing, a brand new Mitsubishi Attrage would cost the lowest, at S$57 for one day’s use. The most expensive is a brand new Kia Niro Hybrid, which has rates starting from S$85 a day.

