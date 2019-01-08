Cyntoia Brown, a sex-trafficking victim jailed for killing her abuser, was granted clemency following a social-media campaign. Here’s everything you need to know

Cyntoia Brown killed a man who hired her as a sex worker when she was 16. She says it was in self-defense.

As a minor, she was sentenced to life in prison

After serving 15 years, she was granted clemency Monday following a social-media campaign.

Cyntoia Brown, a woman who received a life sentence after killing a man who picked her up her for sex while she was being sex-trafficked at 16 year old, has been granted clemency after a star-studded effort to gain her release from prison.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted a full commutation to Brown on Monday, making her eligible for release on August 7, at which point she will face a 10-year period of parole.

The act instantly cut out the 39 years, the time left before she could petition parole, between Brown and her potential freedom. But the moment of catharsis was a long time coming.

This is the story of how Brown found herself behind bars and eventually gained her freedom.

Brown was born afflicted with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome on January 29, 1988, to a home facing drug and alcohol abuse and mental illness. She was eventually given up for adoption.

source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images

In court, Brown’s biological mother along with a psychologist testified that Brown was born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, a condition caused by alcohol exposure in the womb. The condition can cause brain damage among other complications, though Brown was said to have a high IQ.

She was born into a household afflicted with mental illness and drug and alcohol abuse.

“Bipolar, personality disorder, suicidal, manic depressive,” said Brown’s biological Georgina Mitchell in court footage from a 2011 documentary, listing conditions she’s been diagnosed with. Mitchell said in court that she drank up to a fifth of whiskey a day while pregnant with Brown. She also would admit to using crack cocaine.

Eventually, Cyntoia was given up for adoption.

Brown eventually ran away from her adopted home in 2004, when she was 16. She was forced into prostitution by an abusive 24-year-old named Garion McGlothen who went by the alias “Cut Throat.” The two consumed drugs and alcohol together.

source Spencer Platt/Getty

According to court documents, after running away from home following alleged abuse from her stepfather, Brown stayed with various friends using drugs and alcohol, before meeting 24-year-old Garion McGlothen, who went by the alias, “Cut Throat.”

Brows says that he abused and sexually assaulted her, eventually forcing her into prostitution.

On August 7, 2004, Brown killed a man who hired her for sex. She said she shot him because she thought he was reaching for a gun.

caption Brown used a .40-caliber gun. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Brown shot and killed 43-year-old real-estate agent Johnny Allen after he picked her up on the way to Sonic. Brown says the pair agreed that he would pay her $150 for sex.

Brown claims that throughout their encounter at Allen’s home, he repeatedly brought up guns that he allegedly owned, stating that he was formerly in the military and was a “sharpshooter.” She called the victim “weird” in court documents, and says she would have run were it not for a gun cabinet in the room.

At one point, she claims Allen grabbed her “really hard” before rolling over to “maybe to reach for something” like a gun.

She grabbed her own gun, which McGlothen had been given to her, and shot Allen, she said.

After shooting Allen, Brown took some of his guns and his wallet, allegedly because she feared returning to McGlothen emptyhanded. She drove Allen’s car to a Walmart parking lot.

In 2006, Brown was convicted of murder after being tried as an adult. She was sentenced to life in prison, with the chance of parole after 51 years served.

caption Cyntoia Brown is shown in this 2006 handout photo in Nashville, Tennessee. source Tennessee Department of Corrections

Brown was arrested the next day, after calling 911 and admitting she had killed Allen.

She was tried as an adult and the prosecution argued that since she had stolen items following the killing, it could not have been an act of self-defense.

In August 2006, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, and aggravated robbery. In October 2006, she was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole only after 51 years were served, when she would be 69 years old.

She was housed in the maximum-security Tennessee Prison for Women.

After seeing a documentary on Brown, a Nashville attorney took interest in Brown’s case, and eventually petitioned for a new trail.

caption Attorney Charles Bone sought to represent Cyntoia Brown after seeing a documentary about her. source Bone Law

Nashville attorney Charles Bone was one of many people who learned about Cyntoia’s case from a 2011 documentary called “Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story.”

In 2012, Bone petitioned for a new trial for Brown, arguing for the introduction of new evidence around fetal alcohol syndrome, and to give Brown an opportunity to testify in her own defense.

In 2014, a state appeals court sided with a lower court’s ruling rejecting a petition for a retrial.

A state appeals court ruled in 2014 that Brown’s case should not be reheard. The rejection was one of many that Brown would face on her road to freedom.

In 2015, a group including Cyntoia’s original lawyer, attempted to get a law passed that would mandate court reviews of life sentences given to juveniles.

caption Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A wave of new measures that would mandate the review of life sentences given to juveniles swept the US in 2014.

In 2015, Kathy Sinback, Brown’s former attorney, began work with a group of other Tennessee activists, lawyers, and lawmakers to try to pass a similar law in Tennessee.

The bill failed to get approval 2016.

By 2016, 24 states would have passed laws mandating such reviews, partly inspired by Brown’s story.

Brown graduated from Lipscomb University’s LIFE program in 2015 with an associate’s degree. She has been called a model inmate.

caption Lipscomb University. source Lipscomb University Facebook

In 2015, Brown graduated Lipscomb University’s LIFE program, which gives inmates an opportunity to pursue eductaion. She earned an associate’s degree.

In 2019, Brown had one class left before completing her bachelor’s degree with a 4.0 GPA.

She’s been called a model inmate and has reportedly been mentoring other women.

In 2017, Brown’s story went viral on social media. Celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian reposted a version of Brown’s story on their feeds, read by millions of people.

caption Pop singer Rihanna. source Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

In November 2017, Rihanna reposted a text post expressing outrage at Brown’s situation.

Rihanna wrote in her caption, “Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life!”

The post has garnered nearly 2 million likes on the platform as of this writing.

Kim Kardashian also shared the post on her Twitter, writing, “The system has failed.”

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

In May 2018, the Tennessee Board of Parole, overseen by Tennessee’s governor, announced that it would hold a clemency hearing for Brown.

In May 2018, Tennessee’s Board of Parole held a clemency hearing for Brown.

At the hearing, which lasted three hours, two out of six members recommended commuting her sentence, two recommended making her eligible for parole after 25 years (she had served 15 then), and two recommended denying clemency.

Brown’s case reached a federal court of appeals in June 2018.

As Brown’s case was being considered by Tennessee’s governor, her case was also taken up in federal court.

In June 2018, the 6th US District Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case challenging the constitutionality of Brown’s life sentence on the premise that sentencing a minor to life in prison was cruel and unusual punishment.

The panel of judges appeared to agree that Tennessee’s laws were arbitrary and confusing.

In August 2018, the 6th Circuit asked Tennessee’s Supreme Court to clarify its sentencing laws.

In December 2018, the state’s high court clarified that Brown was eligible for parole after 51 years in prison.

After months of deliberation, Gov. Bill Haslam granted Brown clemency on January 7, 2019.

Gov. Bill Haslam granted Brown clemency in the last month of his governorship.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life,” said Haslam.

Brown thanked God in a statement released by her lawyers, “I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without him.”