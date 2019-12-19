D-EDGE & DAILYPOINT Announce a Strategic Partnership

PARIS,FRANCE – Media OutReach – 19 December 2019 – D-EDGE- part of the Accor Group- and dailypoint™ are pleased to announce a global strategic partnership combining the CRS of D-EDGE, one of the leading providers of digital solutions for hotels, with the CRM and guest data management platform of dailypoint™.





With technology playing an increasingly critical role in the hospitality business, hoteliers are accordingly seeking all-in-one tech solutions that cover the entire range of their technological needs. The D-EDGE-dailypoint™ partnership is a great step in that direction, providing the market with one solution combining CRS and CRM. This move is highly impactful and beneficial for hoteliers as CRM has become the reference system for guest management over the past few years, as a recent h2c study (1) shows:













PC Grob, CEO of D-EDGE (previously Availpro Fastbooking) comments “This promising partnership between D-EDGE, a leading CRS provider, and dailypoint™ a leading Guest Data Management solution, is a major step forward in our strategy to simplify the complexity of technology for hoteliers so they can focus on their guests. It will materialise in a Guest Data Management solution fully integrated in our CRS that will enable our worldwide customer base to manage the entire guest journey and significantly improve their business thanks to a personalised and efficient guest data management. ”





Michael Toedt CEO of dailypoint™ (TS&C) adds: “CRM is becoming central for hoteliers, but hoteliers need to be diligent when selecting one. Today, even with a CRM solution 56% of hotel companies still need to clean data manually (1). Not with dailypoint™! We have developed a unique expertise on how to build a central guest profile, fully automated, which uses the most sophisticated cleansing algorithms in the industry. On top of that, specific AI (Artificial Intelligence) processes create unique guest insights that are available at all touchpoints. I am happy that thanks to this partnership a larger audience will have access to it.”

As an indication of commitment to the partnership D-EDGE has taken a minority ownership stake in dailypoint™.

(1) Source : h2c- The State of CRM and Guest Data Management

About D-EDGE

Established from the merger of two long-established hospitality digital solutions providers, D-EDGE offers leading-edge cloud-based e-commerce solutions to more than 12,000 hotels in over 100 countries.





Combining the technical excellence of Availpro with the digital marketing expertise of Fastbooking, D-EDGE brings a holistic hospitality technology infrastructure under one roof. The integrated range of solutions covers all stages of hotel distribution which encompasses Central Reservation System, Data Intelligence, Connectivity Hub, Digital Media and Website Creation.





With a team of 350 experts located in over 20 countries, D-EDGE provides localised support, services and tools. With its global network of 500+partners D-EDGE’s ever-expanding ecosystem is a positive place to do business and grow.





More information on www.d-edge.com





About dailypoint





dailypoint™ – software made by Toedt, Dr. Selk & Coll. GmbH





dailypoint™ is the leading #abovePMS solution for individual hotels and hotel groups. dailypoint™ collects data from all relevant sources such as PMS, POS, website, newsletter or Wi-Fi and creates a central and consolidated guest profile. The integrated patent-pending data cleaning processes and special artificial intelligence (AI) are used in addition to the application and generate extensive guest knowledge.





The cloud-based SAAS solution is the ideal basis for centralized data management (CDM). dailypoint™ consists of 14 modules and is complemented by the dailypoint™ Marketplace with more than 110 solution partners.





This allows dailypoint™ not only be used for measurable marketing (CRM) and optimal direct sales, it also covers the entire customer journey and thus supports all departments of a hotel. The integrated Privacy Dashboard is also the central element for the technical implementation of the GDPR.





dailypoint™ is headquartered in Munich, Germany.





Further information: https://www.dailypoint.com