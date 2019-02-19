D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions: The Marriage of Technology & Marketing

Born from the union of Availpro and Fastbooking, D-EDGE proposes a unique suite of technology solutions to hoteliers to maximise their distribution revenues.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 19 February 2019 – Availpro, a leading & highly acknowledged hotel technology provider, and Fastbooking, an expert in digital marketing solutions, are joining forces to create a new brand and a new value proposition for the hospitality industry.





With a portfolio of more than 20 solutions, a customer base of 11,000 hotels, and a large local presence in more than 100 countries in Europe and Asia Pacific, D-EDGE is the Europe’s No 1 Hotel Distribution Technology provider and the World’s No 3.





“D-EDGE is offering hotels one of the most exhaustive solutions portfolio on the market. We are convinced that technology and marketing should interact for successful hotel distribution. For hoteliers to remain competitive, it is crucial that they benefit from seamless solutions that cover the entire search and booking process.” explains Pierre-Charles Grob, CE0 of D-EDGE and initiator of the Availpro Fastbooking merge. “By combining Availpro and Fastbooking expertise, we are able to offer complete end-to-end solutions to our customers and help them approach their distribution strategy in a comprehensive manner, while simplifying their lives.”





D-EDGE solutions are presented in 5 families: Central Reservation System( Booking Engine, Channel Manager, GDS, Central Inventory, Payment Automation), Data Intelligence (Price Recommendation, Price Monitoring, Online Reputation, Performance Analysis ), Connectivity Hub ( Connection to 500+ Third parties solutions: PMS, RMS, CRM, OTAs, etc.), Digital Media (Display Ads, Search and Metasearch Marketing) and Website Creation (Web design and development, Content Creation, Media production).













“D-EDGE is a SaaS (Software as a Service) company. As a technology provider, we believe that innovation should simplify the user’s life. As a B2B company, we believe that our first promise is to provide reliable products. This is why we invest heavily to make sure our customers and partners are improving their business efficiency through our solutions.”





D-EDGE is a global company with a strong local network. Prioritisation is given to human relationships, localisation, and proximity. The staff of 360 men and women serve their customers from more than 25 offices around the world. The support team speaks 20 languages and D-EDGE tools are developed in over 35 languages.





“We believe in business with humanity, fairness, and efficiency” adds Pierre-Charles Grob.





The D-EDGE brand is now live and is replacing Availpro and Fastbooking.

The name–to be pronounced in 2 syllables, D and EDGE–has been chosen to emphasise our focus on Distribution, Digital, Data . . . and on our cutting-edge technology.

D-EDGE will be present at ITB in Hall 8.1 Booth 138.

website : https://www.d-edge.com/

video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XsbM_pD8es&t=27s





About D-EDGE

Established from the merger of two long-established hospitality digital solution providers, D-EDGE offers leading-edge, cloud-based, e-commerce solutions to more than 11,000 hotels in over 100 countries.





Combining the technical excellence of Availpro with the digital marketing expertise of Fastbooking, D-EDGE brings a holistic hospitality technology infrastructure under one roof. The integrated range of solutions covers all stages of hotel distribution which encompasses: Central Reservation System, Data Intelligence, Connectivity Hub, Digital Media, and Website Creation.





With a team of 350 experts located in over 20 countries, D-EDGE provides localised support, services and tools. With its global network of 500+partners, D-EDGE’s ever-expanding ecosystem is a positive place to do business and grow.