The website offering a deep discount on Disney Plus has crashed, as people rush to get the deal for the upcoming Netflix competitor

caption The D23 website was down on Tuesday. source D23.com

It appeared that high demand for a Disney Plus deal, which offers D23 members a discount on a three-year subscription, caused the D23 website to crash on Tuesday.

The offer allows members of D23 – Disney’s official fan club, which has a free tier – to sign up for a three-year subscription at $140.97, which amounts to $3.92 a month.

Fans who wanted to take advantage of a Disney Plus discount on Tuesday will have to wait a big longer.

Disney is offering D23 members a three-year subscription to its upcoming streaming service and Netflix competitor, Disney Plus, at a discount, but the D23 website crashed on Tuesday, apparently due to high demand.

When potential subscribers visited the website in the late afternoon, they saw the image above.

Disney Plus launches November 12 at $6.99 a month or $69.99 annually. But the D23 offer allows D23 members – including those in the free tier – to sign up for a three-year subscription to Disney Plus for $46.99 per year ($140.97 for three years). That’s 33% off the original yearly price and amounts to about $3.92 a month.

D23 is Disney’s official fan club, known for its biennial event, the D23 Expo, which wrapped up over the weekend. The offer is available to D23 “general,” “gold,” or “gold family” members from August 26 to September 2, and if you don’t already have a membership, you can sign up before September 2 to get the deal.

Disney Plus will eventually include, among other TV shows and movies, eight original Marvel TV series and four “Star Wars” shows. The first live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” will be available to stream at launch. Disney Plus will also include, at launch, the entire “Star Wars” film saga, Disney’s library of animated classics, and the first 30 seasons of “The Simpsons,” which Disney acquired in the Fox merger.