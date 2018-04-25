DACSEE Launches World’s First Decentralized Ride Sharing Platform in Southeast Asia, Presents at d10e in Tokyo

Raised USD$25 Million, Innovative Community-Based Platform Disrupts Ride-Hailing Industry





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 25, 2018 – DACSEE (Decentralized Alternative Cabs Serving & Empowering Everyone), the world’s first decentralized community-run, ride-hailing platform, today announced the launch of its mobile application ‘DACSEE’ debuting in Malaysia. DACSEE is a community-run, ride-hailing platform that facilitates relationships between drivers and passengers, and empowers users by giving them more choice, freedom, and sustainable multi-revenue channels.

DACSEE is now available for users in Malaysia to download and use the application in the Google Play store today and iOS App store April 27. In the months that follow the application will be rolled out throughout Asian markets including Indonesia, Thailand, and China.

DACSEE will announce the presentation at the d10e Tokyo, the leading conference on decentralization that explores the future of fintech, blockchain, sharing economy, future of work and disruptive culture.

The presentation will outline DACSEE’s revolutionary business model and next-generation technology which effectively eliminate middlemen fees and return more value to its community of users. Even before the application was released more than 30,000 drivers had already signed up throughout Asia.

The beta version of the application was successfully tested in Kuala Lumpur using a designated pool of drivers and passengers and allowed drivers to review bookings, create connections, and add passengers to their network via the ‘Circle of Friends’ feature. Passengers were able to select their preferred driver, or request rides from friends via their circle of friends.

“The DACSEE model respects the special interests of the drivers, passengers and local authorities who comprise the platform, I believe that DACSEE has the ability to expand organically as its user base grows domestically and internationally.” said Lim Chiew Shan, Founder and CEO of DACSEE.

In many countries such as Malaysia, fares have remained stagnant for many years and drivers have struggled to make an honest living as the cost of living continues to rise. The new DACSEE mobile app will now be beneficial to the wider community by:

Eliminating middlemen fee and giving it back to the community: Whereas current ride-hailing platforms take their commission to pay for overhead and shareholders, DACSEE's peer-to-peer system redistributes its platform commission to the drivers, passengers, and local authorities that make-up the DACSEE platform via its Circle of Friends Pool;

Empowering the community via the 'Circle of Friends' Pool: All commission taken from a DACSEE fare will be deposited in this shared pool and then redistributed to stakeholders according to the following four metrics including community ranking, length of time on platform, number of rides taken or given on platform, size of 'Circle of Friends';

Making transactions transparent and visible: Built using blockchain technology, information is recorded clearly for all stakeholders including drivers, passengers and authorities;

Fostering local and government partnerships: The DACSEE platform believes in developing strong partnerships and only operates in jurisdictions where it is welcomed to do so in partnership with local government.

The DACSEE mobile application utilized blockchain and decentralization to create a platform that is driver-centric, authority friendly, and provides passengers with the best user experience possible. To date, DACSEE has successfully raised over 25 million USD from its private and public sales, the latter which was launched in December 2017.

About DACSEE

The DACSEE platform (“Decentralized Alternative Cabs Serving & Empowering Everyone”) is the world’s first fully decentralized and autonomous social ride-sharing service. DACSEE drivers purchase DACSEE Coin but may accept fares from passengers with any traditional fiat method. When a fare is collected, almost all of it is returned to the platform stakeholders which consists of drivers, passengers and government authorities. This unique design enables DACSEE to expand virally without assistance or control from any corporate entity. The peer-to-peer payment methods and ability for drivers to use the platform to foster their own income-producing Circle of Friends™ of drivers allows DACSEE to spread autonomously into new markets around the world, disrupting the current ride-hailing landscape.