A photographer combined two of your favorite things — dad bods and dogs — to raise awareness for pet adoption

caption Everyone deserves to get pampered. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

Ricki Beason is a photographer based out of Dallas, Texas, that focuses on photographing rescue animals. For 2019, she’s created the “Dad Bods and Dogs” calendar, which combines two of our favorite things: dad bods and cute pups.

The calendar is meant to raise awareness for pet adoption, as each featured pup is up for adoption. The dogs featured in the calendar all come from three shelters in Dallas: The Love Pit Rescue, Rescue Row, and Asastia’s Angels.

The “Dad Bods and Dogs” calendar showcases men and their furry friends doing everyday activities.

caption Working out. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

Beason said she started doing rescue photography to “change the stigma that is out there about shelter and rescue dogs.”

caption Taking a dip. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

“You see these pictures of a sad and dejected dog behind shelter bars, you may get sympathy and pity out of people, but I don’t want people to always see the dog in that negative light,” she added.

She continued, “I want people to see the ‘after’ — after they have been saved and rescued with their cute smiles and tail wags so they are encouraged to bring this happy and goofy puppy into their home as their new best friend.”

caption Shopping. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

But why focus on “dad bods?” Beason told INSIDER that she used to create a successful calendar called “Heartthrobs and Hound Dogs” that featured shirtless firemen, veterans, and police officers from all over Texas with rescue dogs.

caption Go Dawgs. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

But she realized that there were way too many “sexy men” calendars out there, and that she needed to make a change in order to differentiate hers from all the others.

caption Spa day. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

Hence: dad bods. Her new calendar focuses on “attractive men that look like your every day ‘good guy,’ in your every day ‘dog dad’ scenarios.”

caption A 4th of July BBQ. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

Beason feels that her dad bod calendar is more relatable, and that it can help people truly picture their lives with a rescue dog.

caption Flower power. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

Her favorite photo was the brunch shoot (March.) “There were so many cute pups and it was mayhem, but amazing at the same time,” she explained.

caption Brunching. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

“Mimosas were involved so that always makes it more fun,” she added.

Her goal, of course, is to get people to adopt these dogs, but she also wants it to “make people laugh and bring a smile to everyone’s face.”

caption Everyone needs the occasional drink source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

“I feel that we have so much negativity out there that we all need a good laugh — something light-hearted to ease our spirits.”

caption Trick or treat. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

She picked the three rescue groups, The Love Pit, Rescue Row, and Astasia’s Angels, because they’re “amazing groups that work hard to save so many dogs from all over Texas.”

caption Rescue is his favorite type. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

Love Pit Rescue, Rescue Row, and Astasia’s Angels Animal Rescue are all located in Dallas, Texas, and have plenty of pups ready to be adopted.

“The rescue volunteers literally put their blood, sweat, and tears into saving dogs every day, on top of their full-time job — they deserve to receive all the help they can to get their missions going strong.”

caption Lounging. source Courtesy of Ricki Beason Rescue Photography

You can pre-order the calendar here, and learn more about Beason’s work here.

