This dad recreated his daughter’s honeymoon photos and people are loving it

Natasha Stroup is on her honeymoon in Hawaii.

She sent photos of the scenery to her family.

Her dad trolled her in the best way by recreating every photo she sent to her family.

Stroup’s sister shared the hilarious pictures on Twitter and it went viral.

People on Twitter loved their dad’s very “dad” move.

Natasha Stroup was on her honeymoon in Hawaii, and naturally, she wanted to share photos of the beautiful scenery with her family.

So of course her father trolled her, by hilariously recreating every photo she sent.

“She was showing the scenery around her, I just thought I’d show the scenery around me,” her dad Tracy Fritz told BuzzFeed News. He’s a farmer in Hazel, South Dakota, and was working when he received the photos – and totally nailed the images.

When she received the photos, Stroup showed her husband immediately.

“I was like, ‘seriously, look at what my dad just sent me,'” Stroup told BuzzFeed News.

Stroup’s sister shared the hilarious pictures on Twitter.

“So my sister is in Hawaii right now and sent pics to the group message and my dad responds with this,” Fritz wrote on Twitter.

So my sister is in Hawaii right now and sent pics to the group message and my dad responds with this pic.twitter.com/f2M2R0RGCc — Kylie Fritz (@kjfritz13) November 2, 2018

Her tweet quickly went viral. People on Twitter loved their dad’s very “dad” move.

Lmfao! This is awesome in so many ways! — Jay Anderson (@Andefarm2) November 4, 2018

Classic dad move — Alex (@BeltFedius) November 4, 2018

i love your dad! protect him at all costs! — ash (@flor4e) November 4, 2018

Stroup says her dad’s response was typical of his personality. “He’s just a smart aleck,” she said.

Fritz told BuzzFeed News he was just trying to make his daughter Natasha laugh. It’s safe to say he accomplished his goal. At the very least, the internet thinks he’s funny.