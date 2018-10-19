A dad says ‘Golfcart Gail’ owes him an apology for calling the police on him at his son’s soccer game

caption Golfcart Gail. source Ginger Galore Williams/Facebook

Gerald Jones, the man who a woman dubbed “Golfcart Gail” called the police on, says she owes him an apology.

The woman, who is apparently a field marshal, called the police on a black man who was cheering on his son during a soccer game, according to a viral Facebook post.

Jones said after the incident he had to have a difficult conversation with his son.

He would also like Florida Elite Soccer Club to apologize.

On Sunday, a white woman dubbed “Golfcart Gail,” called the police on Gerald Jones, a father who was watching his son play a soccer game. The incident went viral, and now Jones now says “Gail” owes him an apology, First Coast News reported.

“Anything could have escalated – me going to jail, my kid seeing me like that,” Jones, an auctioneer in Jacksonville, Florida, said in an interview with the publication.

“This man was simply trying to watch his son’s soccer game and cheer for him from the sides. He yelled ‘The ref is right!’ when he saw his kid out there getting frustrated after a call,” Ginger Galore Williams wrote in her Facebook post.

That’s when the woman, who Williams referred to as “Golfcart Gail,” told Jones “that harassment would not be tolerated.”

Not wanting to cause a scene, Jones offered to leave. But “Golfcart Gail” called the police. Two St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene. After speaking to Jones and the field marshal, they let him leave.

Gary Easom, the President of the Ponte Vedra Athletic Association, said in a statement to First Coast News that he thinks the situation was “sensationalized” and stands by the field marshal. “The field marshal acted appropriately and without malice to ensure the welfare of the children she is charged with protecting,” Easom said.

Now, Jones wants “Golfcart Gail” and the Florida Elite Soccer Club to apologize, according to First Coast News. He told the outlet that he thinks the situation was a case of racial profiling.

“I’m working hard every day,” Jones said. “Do everything right. Love everybody. And my son, he’s like, ‘Hey, I just don’t understand it.’ I don’t understand it. Something has to be done. What can be done? I don’t know, but it’s just too much.”

This incident isn’t the first of its kind. On October 10, a white woman called the police on a black child she wrongly accused of sexual assault. On October 7, another white woman called the police on a black youth leader who was babysitting white kids in Georgia.