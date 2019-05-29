A powerful new Gillette ad features a dad teaching his transgender son how to shave

caption Samson’s first shave. source Gillette/Facebook

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a transgender activist who is based in Toronto, recorded what appears to be his first time shaving.

That recording has been repackaged into a powerful ad for Gillette.

In the clip, his dad offers him advice and guidance.

The video was released on Facebook, where it quickly circulated.

Everyone commemorates life milestones differently. But Samsom Bonkeabantu Brown found a pretty poignant way to remember what appears to be his first time shaving.

Brown, a transgender activist who is based in Toronto, recorded his first shave in a new, powerful ad for Gillette entitled “First Shave, the story of Samson.”

“Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become,” Brown said. “I always knew I was different. I didn’t know there was a term for the type of person that I was.”

Gesturing mock strokes around his face, the activist shares the advice his father gave him: “South, south, north, north, east, west, never in a hurry.”

The video juxtaposes Brown sitting on a couch with moments of his first shave, which his father coaches him through.

“Now don’t be scared,” Brown’s father tells him. “Shaving is about being confident.”

Brown commented on the now-viral Facebook post, thanking Gilette for the opportunity.

“Thank you so much, Gillette, for allowing me to share such an important moment in a man’s life with my father,” he wrote. “I look forward to the great things you’re going to continue doing to encourage us all to be our best selves.”

On Twitter, people – including Ellen DeGeneres – shared why they loved the video and found it empowering.

Gillette, this is nothing short of incredible. https://t.co/jGS1962lh2 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 28, 2019

Wowowowow #Gillette ???????? I can’t tell u how happy this Ad makes me. https://t.co/m7osM1kUDp — eve (@evenoadam_) May 29, 2019

Gilette paving the way for the new wave of ads — Barlboro Mlack (@jepphyCash) May 29, 2019

This is quite the ad from Gillette. A father teaches his transgender son to shave for the first time. pic.twitter.com/GjMYibI6pL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 28, 2019

Some responded to the transphobic backlash to the ad, saying that people need to “educate [themselves]” on why LGTBQ+ representation matters.

gillette’s latest ad is wonderful showing a dad teaching his transgender son how to shave. just know that if you have a problem, hating transgender people doesn't make them any less human. maybe you should read a few books and better educate yourselves. — logan (@minilopmom) May 29, 2019

the transphobes are really letting it all hang out with this Gillette ad ???????? — goku (@deadIizard) May 29, 2019

that @Gillette ad w/ the dad teaching his trans son to shave brought me to tears, but i can't find it anywhere online that's not being absolutely barraged w/ bigotry. i WISH i had a dad like that. y'all have no idea how much a commercial like that means to people like me. damn. — piranha (@piranha_punk) May 29, 2019

I love this ad. All the negativity is so ridiculous. What happened to love thy neighbor?! #Gillette I applause you! https://t.co/SDyGaoVYMH — ???? ᗪᗩGOGIᖇᒪ???? (@cn_hbi) May 29, 2019

In a statement provided to NBC News, a spokesperson for the brand said that they ran it because it reflects the brand’s relationship to gender and society.

“Gender conversations are happening all around us and we believe brands play a role in influencing culture and have a responsibility to use their voice to champion issues of great relevance to both the brand and our customers,” the spokesperson said.