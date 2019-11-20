Dagne Dover’s Black Friday sale starts next week and everything will be 20% off — here’s what you should buy

By
Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
-

source
Dagne Dover

From November 26 to December 4, handbag startup Dagne Dover is offering a rare 20% sitewide sale.

The company has great gifts starting at $35 and up, and it’s also curated a handy gift guide if you’re stuck. Insider Picks has also reviewed the brand’s weekenders, work totes, laptop sleeves, backpacks, and diaper bags, and we’ve been consistently impressed.

But in our experience, it’s hard to go wrong with any item from Dagne Dover. We’ve ranked the Dakota Backpack ($175) as the best backpack on the internet, and the Signature Tote ($245) – with an honorable mention to the more expensive Allyn Tote ($305) – as the best work bag for women. We also love the Landon Carryall as a weekender bag.

If you need more gift inspiration, you can find all the Insider Picks 2019 holiday gift guides here.

Here are the 5 best bags to buy from Dagne Dover:

76980253_2538688742910900_1779001962541350912_o

source
Dagne Dover/Facebook

  1. Dagne Dover Allyn Tote, Large, $276 (originally $345) [You save $69]
  2. Dagne Dover Signature Tote, Legend, $212 (originally $265) [You save $53]
  3. Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack, Medium, $140 (originally $175) [You save $35]
  4. Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, Large, $148 (originally $185) [You save $37]
  5. Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag, Large, $44 (originally $55) [You save $11]

365 Hunter Sage Large 2171_copy

source
Dagne Dover

