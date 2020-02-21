Finally, someone made a work-appropriate backpack that makes sense for professional women

caption Dagne Dover’s Dakota Backpack has so many pockets for convenient storage. source Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover’s Dakota Backpack is the most functional version of a fashion-forward backpack that I’ve found.

It has pockets for everything and an intuitive organizational system, and it comes in seven great colors.

You can pick it up in three sizes: small ($135), medium ($175), and large ($195).

As a member of Business Insider’s Shopping team, I’ve tested a dozen backpacks in the last couple of years alone. And while I’ve enjoyed many, there’s one that stands out for its excellence across the board: Dagne Dover’s Dakota Backpack. It’s unique and polished, fairly priced among similarly fashion-forward options, and has a more functional design overall.

What many new companies do well is approach old problems, or ubiquitous products, with a fresh perspective. And Dagne Dover does that with the Dakota Backpack.

The Dakota Backpack is currently comes in three sizes (small at $135, medium at $175, and large at $195) and in seven colors – from a pretty Ash Blue to a Dark Moss green and heather grey.

The Dakota’s inside mesh divider keeps large tech like laptops in one spot, while three zippered pockets on the inside flap serve to separate smaller things – headphones, passports, or anything else you want to be able to grab without digging. The external side pockets allow for easy access to your phone without having to unzip the top, and Dagne Dover designed two pockets in the back wall of the bag, so you can keep your keys, phone, or MetroCard zipped away and secure, but with easy access from the outside. The medium and large sizes also have a luggage handle sleeve so you can stack your backpack on top of your rolling suitcase while you travel.

caption The interior of the Dakota Backpack has a place for everything you could possibly think of. source Dagne Dover/Facebook

When I first saw the material in person, I was a little disappointed. It looks like it does online, but I was worried up-close that the material would wrinkle and crease over time. But, a few months of frequent and not-so-gentle use later, and it didn’t show signs of wear.

Similarly, I was concerned that it wouldn’t weather anything but sunlight very well, despite neoprene being lauded primarily for its practicality in sports like scuba diving thanks to its waterproof nature. But the texture, color, and shape have all remained unchanged, even when I got caught in the rain and the backpack didn’t quite make it under the coverage of my umbrella. However, I wouldn’t recommend prolonged exposure – in a downpour, it would probably feel damp after.

caption The large and medium (pictured above) backpacks have luggage sleeves, as well as its two hidden external zipped pockets. source Dagne Dover

This also brings me to its one major con: At $175 for the medium size, you can technically pick up leather bags that fit the same 13″ laptop for a little bit more – like this $195 version from Italic, the startup that uses the same manufacturers as designers like Celine and Prada to make unbranded bags – if you’re looking for style and the security of a material you know will age gracefully for years to come. But, it’s the fastidious attention to detail and the intuitive, subtle upgrades that make this worth the expense for functionality’s sake. While the scuba material and contemporary palette is most likely to draw first-time shoppers to Dagne Dover, I’d be willing to bet it’s the versatility and ingenuity that turns them into repeat customers.

It’s also good to note that Dagne Dover often offers 10% off your first purchase, and if you are a teacher or member of the military, you are eligible for a 20% discount on any Dagne Dover purchases you make. Just fill out this form using your official education or military email address and the company will give you an exclusive code to use at checkout.